Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Open: This is "Face the Nation," August 15

Posted by 
CBS News
CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on "Face the Nation," COVID-19 pushes hospitals in some states to the brink, and overseas, the Taliban offensive in Afghanistan enters a perilous new phase.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

CBS News

CBS News

269K+
Followers
35K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Face The Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Transcript: Secretary of State Antony Blinken on "Face the Nation," August 22, 2021

The following is a transcript of an interview with Secretary of State Antony Blinken airing Sunday, August 22, 2021, on "Face the Nation." MAJOR GARRETT: Roxana Saberi reporting from Doha. A new CBS News poll out this morning finds Americans are unhappy with the turn of events in Afghanistan and President Biden's handling of the withdrawal and evacuation. Seventy four percent of those surveyed say the removal of U.S. troops has either gone very badly or somewhat badly. Two-thirds say President Biden, to their minds, does not have a clear plan for evacuating US citizens. Americans also fear wider repercussions. Six in 10 say the threat of terrorism will now increase with the Taliban in control of Afghanistan. These negative assessments, however, have not shaken most Americans' attitudes about leaving Afghanistan. They still support that, but they are critical of how it has all been handled. And this has hurt President Biden's overall approval ratings. They have dropped eight points since last month. We go now to the State Department and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Mr. Secretary, good morning to you, sir.
WorldPosted by
CBS News

11 days in August: How Afghanistan fell

It's been barely a week since the Taliban seized control of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. Their return to power was swift and organized. We asked CBS News national security correspondent David Martin to help us make sense of what's happened, and why, and what it potentially means:. "There was...
U.S. PoliticsSand Hills Express

Transcript: Ryan Crocker on “Face the Nation”

The following is a transcript of an interview with former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker that aired on Sunday, August 22, 2021, on “Face the Nation.”. MAJOR GARRETT: Welcome back to FACE THE NATION. For more on Afghanistan, we turn to Ryan Crocker, who served as the US ambassador to Afghanistan. Mr. Ambassador, good morning. Earlier this week, you said you had grave concerns about President Biden’s capacity to lead. What specifically did you mean by that?
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Nikki Haley faults Biden for "embarrassing failure" in Afghanistan

Washington — Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley blamed President Biden for the chaos in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover of the country, calling it an "embarrassing failure" of the U.S. government. "They surrendered Bagram Air Force Base, which was a major NATO hub. They surrendered $85...
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Understanding how Afghanistan fell to the Taliban

President Biden is defending his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban taking control of the country. Ben Anderson is a journalist and author of the book “No Worse Enemy.” He joins CBSN to discuss why the Taliban’s rapid rise shouldn’t be a surprise, and why U.S. intervention was needed to keep the Taliban at bay.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Biden job approval falls; handling of troop removal is negative but support for withdrawal remains — CBS News poll

Most Americans have wanted to withdraw from Afghanistan for a while, and most still do. Public reaction to what's happened there is decidedly negative, with Americans now fearing wider repercussions from a heightened threat of terrorism. Back home, the public weighs in with rough judgments on President Biden — not only for his handling of it, but with his overall presidential approval rating dropping substantially, and broader views of his qualities like effectiveness and competence taking hits along with it.
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

U.S. pauses Afghanistan evacuation flights as processing facility hits capacity

With tens of thousands of U.S. nationals, legal residents, their families and untold numbers of Afghans all desperate for a way out of the Taliban's Afghanistan, the U.S. military was forced on Friday to pause its evacuation flights out of Kabul. The suspension, hopefully to be quickly reversed by the opening of a new flight option to a base in Bahrain, was due to the current processing facility in Qatar hitting capacity.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Watch Live: Biden speaks as Americans and Afghans flee Kabul

President Biden is speaking Friday about the evacuation effort in Afghanistan, as tens of thousands of American citizens, legal residents and their families and vulnerable Afghans struggle to flee the country following its takeover by the Taliban. On Friday, the U.S. military was forced to pause its evacuation flights out...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden on Afghanistan: "Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home"

President Biden took questions from reporters Friday for the first time since Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, outside a Wednesday interview with ABC News, pledging that the U.S. will get any American home who wants to come home. The president's address comes as tens of thousands of American citizens, legal residents and their families and vulnerable Afghans struggle to flee the country.
WorldPosted by
CBS News

U.S. evacuation efforts resume in Kabul

Thousands of U.S. citizens and Afghans are desperately trying to flee Afghanistan. Flights are resuming out of Kabul airport as the Biden Administration ramps up its evacuation efforts. CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi is in Doha, Qatar, where thousands of Afghan evacuees are currently being sheltered with more on the evacuation efforts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy