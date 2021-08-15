Cancel
Public Health

COVID-19 hospitalizations skyrocket across U.S.

CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS News’ Mark Strassmann reports from Georgia, where 88% of ICU beds are in use and COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise.

Public HealthBirmingham Star

U.S. hospitals see surging patients as COVID-19 cases top 100,000 per day

Florida, the southeasternmost U.S. state, is experiencing its most devastating COVID-19 surge yet, fueled by the Delta variant. Its hospitals are being stretched to the brink once again, with mounting wait times and limited oxygen. "Intensive care units in Florida are filling up, and final moments with loved ones, separated...
Public Healthbirminghamnews.net

Young adults hospitalized for COVID-19 at higher rate in U.S.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- The recent COVID-19 hospitalization rate among adults aged 30 to 39 is the highest it's ever been in the United States, while that among seniors aged 70 and older is about a quarter of what it was in January, showed the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Health ServicesSFGate

Delta strains hospitals across U.S. as unvaccinated fill ICUs

Hospitals across the U.S. were parceling out beds for Covid patients Monday, hunting for doctors and nurses as the delta variant sweeps coast to coast. The disease is outstripping any mitigation measures. In a few states, the unvaccinated are entering intensive care at rates matching the winter wave. The vaccinated are coming to realize that a sweet summer of release may have been a fantasy, as they again calculate the risks of working, seeing relatives and circulating in society.
Public HealthWenatchee World

Children hospitalized with COVID-19 in U.S. hits record number

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States hit a record high of just over 1,900 on Saturday, as hospitals across the South were stretched to capacity fighting outbreaks caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant. The Delta variant, which is rapidly spreading among...
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

Delta variant causing Central Ohio COVID-19 cases to skyrocket again

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health is coming out with strong warnings as the delta variant continues to stop the state from kicking COVID-19. The new director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said Thursday at a virtual news conference that people are getting sicker, quicker. “COVID-19 is now more...
Health ServicesColumbian

Delta has hospitals across U.S. down to their last ICU beds

Hospitals across the U.S. are parceling out beds for COVID patients, hunting for doctors and nurses as the delta variant sweeps coast to coast. The disease is outstripping any mitigation measures. In a few states, the unvaccinated are entering intensive care at rates matching the winter wave. The vaccinated are coming to realize that a sweet summer of release may have been a fantasy, as they again calculate the risks of working, seeing relatives and circulating in society.
Florida StatePosted by
Los Angeles Times

Florida’s COVID-19 deaths rise as it leads the U.S. in hospital rates

MIAMI — Florida’s health officials say the number of COVID-19 deaths jumped significantly from 600, reported in the previous week, to more than 1,000 this week. The new deaths tallied by the Florida Department of Health raise the total COVID-19 death toll to 40,766. Last summer, the state reported seven-day averages of about 185 deaths per day, whereas the average Friday stood at 153. But the state continues to lead the country in rate of hospitalizations.

