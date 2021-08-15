COVID-19 hospitalizations skyrocket across U.S.

Hospitals across the U.S. were parceling out beds for Covid patients Monday, hunting for doctors and nurses as the delta variant sweeps coast to coast. The disease is outstripping any mitigation measures. In a few states, the unvaccinated are entering intensive care at rates matching the winter wave. The vaccinated are coming to realize that a sweet summer of release may have been a fantasy, as they again calculate the risks of working, seeing relatives and circulating in society.