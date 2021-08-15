COVID-19 hospitalizations skyrocket across U.S.
CBS News’ Mark Strassmann reports from Georgia, where 88% of ICU beds are in use and COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise.www.cbsnews.com
CBS News’ Mark Strassmann reports from Georgia, where 88% of ICU beds are in use and COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise.www.cbsnews.com
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1