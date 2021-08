When mentions of the ultimate luxury airlines get tossed around, you’ll hear mention of Etihad Virgin Atlantic or Emirates. It’s time for the new Business Class offerings from Cathay Pacific to find their way into that conversation. During a journey from Chicago O’Hare to Bangkok, this traveler indulged in the service over a long flight through Hong Kong. Cathay Pacific not only provides all of the luxuries necessary to elevate the long, overseas flight experience, but the airline’s staff provides warm and attentive service that makes returning to domestic carriers difficult. Below, I’ll offer my full review of the Business Class...