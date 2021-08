NEWS – There is so much to love about leather cases, covers, bags, and wallets from the smell, to the way they patina with time and use. When I came across the Nomad Organizer from Harber London during one of my gadget news surf sessions, I had to slow down and take in all the details shown in the product images. Check out all of the pockets, slots, and holders on this case which features full-grain leather construction with a wool-lined tablet/laptop slot. The Nomad Organizer is handmade in Spain and is available in 3 other colors in addition to the color (my favorite) shown above. Interested? Hold on to your wallet because it’s about to get a little bumpy. The price for this gear carry-all is £299.00 which works out to just over $411 US. Still interested? then head over to harberlondon.com. And before you go, be sure to check out our review of their Slim iPad Pro EVO case. We’ll also have a review of their messenger bag very soon.