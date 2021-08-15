Cancel
NFL

Patriots' Hunter Henry: Back at practice

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Henry (shoulder) was spotted at practice Sunday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. It remains to be seen if Henry will be considered a full participant, but his presence on the field gives him a chance to return to game action as soon Thursday against the Eagles. This coming season, Henry and fellow free-agent newcomer Jonnu Smith are in line to work in tandem as a one-two punch in a New England attack that figures to use plenty of multi-TE formations.

