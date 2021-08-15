Patriots' Nelson Agholor: Returns to field
Agholor (undisclosed) returned to practice Sunday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. Reiss notes that Agholor missed the Patriots' preseason opener due to an undisclosed issue that didn't "seem major in scope," and the wideout's return to the field Sunday would seem to put him on track to be available for Thursday's contest against the Eagles. This coming season, Agholor is projected to start in a New England wide receiving corps that also features Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and N'Keal Harry.www.cbssports.com
