Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns' Cody Parkey: Shares kicking duties in opener

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Parkey made two of two field-goal attempts in Saturday's 23-13 win over the Jaguars in Preseason Week 1. Parkey is the presumed starting placekicker, 'though the Browns added Chase McLaughlin to camp. The two shared kicking duties Saturday, each getting opportunities on field goals, extra points and kickoffs. If there's a competition going on, then it might be notable that McLaughlin had longer kickoffs (all touchbacks), while two of Parkey's were returned, including one for 76 yards, which was called back by a holding penalty. Parkey is expected to return to the job he held last season.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Goals#American Football#Browns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Dave Gettleman takes victory lap on Odell Beckham Jr trade

Dave Gettleman shocked the entire National Football League when he decided to trade Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in March 2019. Fast forward, The New York Giants general manager is taking a victory lap prior to the 2021 season. The Giants travel to Cleveland for joint practices this...
NFLBig Cat Country

Jaguars drop preseason opener against the Browns

The first (preseason) game of the Urban Meyer Era ended in a 23-13 loss against the Cleveland Browns. Trevor Lawrence got the starting nod for the Jaguars, who only left their starting offense in for two drives. Lawrence finished the night six for nine for 71 yards. With the starting offense on the field, however, the Jaguars didn’t score in their two drives. Gardner Minshew got some run with the first team offense as well, and finished four for eight for 47 yards, and threw an interception. The offense was never able to get going, and a large part of that is due to the offensive line. The offensive line wasn’t able to keep any of the quarterbacks protected, giving up four sacks. They also only ran the ball 14 times, for 43 yards.
NFLMorning Journal

Injuries to Parkey, Williams dampen Browns’ 17-13 victory over Giants | Jeff Schudel

The good and bad from the Browns’ 17-13 preseason victory over the Giants on Aug. 22 at FirstEnergy Stadium:. • Preseason games are not meaningless to the players trying to win jobs. With starters resting, the Browns backups are now 2-0 in August. It’s significant because depth was always an issue when the Browns would falter in November and December.
NFLwcn247.com

Browns resting Mayfield, most starters for preseason opener

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The more established, talented NFL teams have the luxury of resting their starters during the exhibition season. The Cleveland Browns are finally one of them. Coach Kevin Stefanski says he’ll sit the majority of his starters, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, for Saturday’s preseason opener against Jacksonville. It’s a big change for the Browns, who in past summers needed all the snaps they could get to prepare for the regular season. Stefanski isn't saying if he plans to play the starters at all this preseason, which the league trimmed from four games to three.
NFL247Sports

Cleveland Browns: Things I've Thought As 2021 Kicks Off With A Win

CLEVELAND, OHIO — Welcome back, fellow Cleveland Browns fan. With a grateful nod and a super sky point to the late, great Larry King…. So was that awesome last night? I thought that was awesome last night. Did you think that was awesome last night? Here, let me help you out: That was awesome last night. ... JOK is fast. Like, really fast. I'm pretty sure he's faster than me. ... Making your way in the world today takes everything you’ve got. Taking a break from all your worries sure would help a lot. … Case Keenum and Kyle Lauletta were a combined 31-44 for 319 yards and two touchdowns last night. Now, based on that and using a very simple algorithm I found on MakeYourselfSoundSmarterAboutFootball.com, that means that had Baker Mayfield played, he would have thrown for approximately 72 billion light-years against that Jags defense. Go ahead, argue with me. You can't. ... The upgrade in speed on the Browns roster, from basically all angles of the field, was shockingly evident last night. ... Opinions vary and can change over time with new information, but there is one inarguably fact that no one, from any country or political belief system, can deny: “To be a Rhinestone Cowboy, you have to do a load of compromisin' on the road to your horizon.” The science is settled on this one, folks. …
NFL27 First News

Cleveland Browns mourn the loss of longtime standout lineman

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are mourning the loss of former standout offensive lineman Dick Schafrath, who passed away Sunday night at the age of 84. The team released the following statement on Monday:. “The Cleveland Browns were saddened to learn of the passing of Dick Schafrath. He...
NFLCBS Sports

Browns' Rashard Higgins: One reception in preseason opener

Higgins tallied one reception on two targets for 12 yards in Saturday's preseason contest against the Jaguars. Higgins played on the Browns' first handful of possessions, while his lone reception came early in the second quarter. He's dealt with an ankle injury since the very early portion of camp but that seems to be behind him at this point. Even so, Higgins has been and will continue to be pushed by Donovan Peoples-Jones for the third wide receiver role behind Odell Beckham (knee) and Jarvis Landry.
NFLCBS Sports

Browns' David Njoku: Does not play opener

Njoku (shoulder) did not play in Saturday's 23-13 win over the Jaguars in preseason Week 1. Njoku sustained a shoulder injury this week and subsequently participated only in individual drills leading up to the game. While the Browns sat many of their starting offensive weapons, he isn't considered to be part of that class and likely would have played if not banged-up.
NFLCBS Sports

Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Starts preseason opener

Johnson had five carries for 14 yards and caught two of three targets for 28 yards in Saturday's 23-13 win over Jacksonville in preseason Week 1. Neither Nick Chubb nor Kareem Hunt played the exhibition opener, so Johnson got the start for the Browns, which is understandable as the team's third back on the depth chart. Notably, Johnson didn't return kicks or punts, but that could be attributed to Johnson having to play a heavy load (for preseason) on offense.
NFLCanton Repository

Cleveland Browns' Kevin Stefanski: The NFL Coach of the Year we hardly know

BEREA — Kevin Stefanski was voted NFL Coach of the Year, and we don’t know who he is. Nor do we know what the 2021 Browns offense will look like. Stump Mitchell, 62, the Browns run game coordinator/running backs coach, didn’t come right out and say that Wednesday. But as he gave a window into how things work as he manages the carries of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, Mitchell discussed Stefanski’s strengths.

Comments / 0

Community Policy