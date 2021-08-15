Browns' Cody Parkey: Shares kicking duties in opener
Parkey made two of two field-goal attempts in Saturday's 23-13 win over the Jaguars in Preseason Week 1. Parkey is the presumed starting placekicker, 'though the Browns added Chase McLaughlin to camp. The two shared kicking duties Saturday, each getting opportunities on field goals, extra points and kickoffs. If there's a competition going on, then it might be notable that McLaughlin had longer kickoffs (all touchbacks), while two of Parkey's were returned, including one for 76 yards, which was called back by a holding penalty. Parkey is expected to return to the job he held last season.www.cbssports.com
