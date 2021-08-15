Heels Series Premiere Review - "Kayfabe"

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Jack Spade (Stephen Amell, "Arrow") is overseer and star of a failing pro wrestling operation in the small town of Duffy, Georgia called the Duffy Wrestling League. The outfit was founded by his father -- who died by suicide long before the events of the series. But Jack is determined to keep it going with the help of business partner, Willie Day (Mary McCormack) and talented valet Crystal Tyler (Kelli Berglund). He's got the support, albeit wavering, of his family too -- wife Staci (Broadway's Alison Luff) and kid brother, Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig, "Vikings"). Ace is DWF's big star and draw, but considers leaving when pro wrestling scout (and former DWL star) Wild Bill Hancock (Chris Bauer) seeks him out for a gig in another league up north.