Heels Series Premiere Review - "Kayfabe"
Heels premieres Sunday, Aug. 15 on Starz. Stephen Amell's first big post-Arrow project is a love letter to one of the actor's favorite entertainment mediums: professional wrestling. Amell, who's actually wrestled two huge, high-profile matches (one for WWE and the other for a pre-AEW gathering/merging of promotions), brings a harsh (but welcome) earnestness to this portrayal of the business, Heels, which is the best representation and dramatization of wrestling to hit the screen yet.www.ign.com
