Environment

Tropics Update: Fred in the Gulf, Grace headed there

By Eric Berger
spacecityweather.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning. A “cool” front has essentially stalled across the metro area, and this will lead to partly sunny conditions today and Monday, with about a 50 percent chance to rain to go along with temperatures in the low- to mid-90s. Some rains today could briefly pulse up into strong thunderstorms, so be weather aware if you are outdoors.

Environmentsandiegocountynews.com

Grace makes landfall as a major hurricane in Mexico

Following Grace’s first landfall in Mexico as a Category 1 hurricane along the eastern Yucatán Peninsula on Thursday, the storm exploded in power Friday night, becoming the first major hurricane of the Atlantic season ahead of its second landfall. Hurricane Grace made landfall near Tecolutla, Mexico, just before 1 a.m....
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

Rare tropical storm downgraded after hitting US northeast

Tropical Storm Henri was downgraded to a tropical depression late Sunday after slamming into Rhode Island on the US east coast, knocking out power to thousands of Americans, uprooting trees, and bringing record rainfall. The storm hit land near the town of Westerly, Rhode Island, at approximately 12:15 PM (1615 GMT), the National Weather Service said. Henri had already been downgraded from a Category 1 Hurricane earlier on Sunday. But the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its 5:00 am (0900 GMT) advisory that Henri was "nearly stationary" and winds had reduced to 30 miles per hour (48 kilometers per hour) -- much lower than predicted gusts of 75 mph -- with "little change in strength" forecast. Henri is a rare tropical storm to strike America's northeastern seaboard and comes as the surface layer of oceans warms due to climate change.

