Tropics Update: Fred in the Gulf, Grace headed there

Tropical Storm Henri was downgraded to a tropical depression late Sunday after slamming into Rhode Island on the US east coast, knocking out power to thousands of Americans, uprooting trees, and bringing record rainfall. The storm hit land near the town of Westerly, Rhode Island, at approximately 12:15 PM (1615 GMT), the National Weather Service said. Henri had already been downgraded from a Category 1 Hurricane earlier on Sunday. But the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its 5:00 am (0900 GMT) advisory that Henri was "nearly stationary" and winds had reduced to 30 miles per hour (48 kilometers per hour) -- much lower than predicted gusts of 75 mph -- with "little change in strength" forecast. Henri is a rare tropical storm to strike America's northeastern seaboard and comes as the surface layer of oceans warms due to climate change.