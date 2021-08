Preseason beatdowns don’t get much more thorough than that. The Patriots throttled the Eagles’ backups Thursday night, steamrolling them for 486 offensive yards, while yielding just 163 on defense. Cam Newton and Mac Jones both starred, and yet the Pats’ running backs and offensive linemen were most responsible for the 35-0 show in South Philly. With one exhibition to go, the coaching staff can feel confident the team identity imagined this offseason, when Bill Belichick rebuilt his roster into a power-running, defensive outfit, is slowly coming to life.