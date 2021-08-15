Cancel
RHONJ star Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia, 20, packs on the PDA with boyfriend as fans beg her to stop plastic surgery

By Jorge Solis
The US Sun
The US Sun
 7 days ago
REAL Housewives Of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice's daughter Gia, 20, packed on the PDA with her boyfriend Christian Carmichael as fans begged her to stop plastic surgery.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared snapshots of herself on Instagram.

Christian and Gia were making out inside a phone booth Credit: Instagram/Gia Giuduce
Teresa posed fire emojis in the comments section Credit: Instagram

In the snaps, Gia appeared to be inside of an old-school phone booth.

She was standing next to a coin-operated public telephone.

The young reality star held the phone close to her ear as she wore a fancy gown and let her wavy hair loose.

In one of the snaps, Gia and Christian locked lips as she held the phone in her hand.

Christain also had his arm and hand around her bare leg too.

The TV star captioned the photo: "Sorry I missed your call...I was dancing to the ringtone."

Teresa, Gia's mother, jumped onto the comments section and posted fire emojis.

'CHANGING YOUR FACE'

At the beginning of August, Gia's fans begged her to "stop changing her face" after the TV personality looked "unrecognizable" after she had promoted a hair care product.

One person wrote: "GIA! You are so gorgeous! Stop with all the enhancements!"

Another person said: "You were so beautiful before. Why are you changing and doing stuff to your face."

A third person chimed in: "You were naturally sooooo gorgeous! Please don’t alter your looks, your face has changed totally."

Another added: "No more plastic surgery what are you doing to yourself?"

Gia has only admitted to getting a nose job, which she opened up about the previous summer.

In a photo alongside her reality star mother, Gia confirmed: "Yes I got a nose job."

The young TV star wrote: "I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!"

Gia added that she was "absolutely in love" with her new nose.

Recently, the RHONJ eldest child shared a clip with her Instagram followers as she was lying back with a fat-burning gadget around her waist.

She was trying the Emsculpt Neo procedure and said: "I'm so excited, this is my first time doing it and I'm so excited to see the results."

'WEDDING VOWS'

The 49-year-old mother and her ex-husband, Joe Guidice, 49 share Gia, Audriana, 12, Gabriella, 17, and 15-year-old Milania.

Joe was sentenced to 41 months in prison back in 2018 and was deported to Italy upon release.

The distance ultimately led to the couple's split.

After spending 20 years of marriage together, Teresa and Joe finalized their divorce last year in September.

Teresa has currently been dating her boyfriend Luis Ruelas, 46, who has been teasing future "wedding vows."

Gia and Teresa posed of a picture together Credit: Instagram/Teresa Giudice
Gia stood inside a phone booth Credit: Instagram/Gia Giuduce
Gia, Audriana, Gabriella, Milania, and Teresa pictured together Credit: Instagram

