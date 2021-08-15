Cancel
Premier League

Legend Roberto Carlos messages Luke Shaw congratulating him on Man Utd win and reveals England man ‘sent him a shirt’

By Giacomo Pisa
The US Sun
The US Sun
 7 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED left-back Luke Shaw has two reasons to be happy after the opening day thrashing over Leeds.

Not only did United look like a side capable of challenging for the title, but after the game one of the greatest left-backs of all time congratulated him on the win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4awmGz_0bSJMIU500
Brazil legend Roberto Carlos is a huge Luke Shaw fan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LlMgl_0bSJMIU500
Luke Shaw in action against Leeds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRQdJ_0bSJMIU500
Carlos commented on Shaw’s Instagram post to continue their new found friendship

Shaw, 26, took to Instagram to celebrate United’s win, posting a picture with the caption: “What a atmosphere at OT!! The start we wanted” before tagging Manchester United.

And former Real Madrid and Brazil defender Roberto Carlos left a comment on Shaw’s Instagram post, saying:

“Congratulations on the victory and thank you very much for the shirt, only the signature was missing but that’s ok next time” before finishing the comment with laughing face and clapping emojis.

The Manchester United left back has gifted Carlos one of his shirts after the 2002 World Cup winner praised Shaw for his performances at the Euros.

But it seems the England man forgot to add his signature on the gift, something Carlos was eager for him to include.

The unlikely friendship began at the Euros where despite struggling with broken ribs, Shaw made three assists in five games to help England reach their first European Championship final, even scoring in the final against Italy.

Shaw’s performances had led to him being dubbed ‘Shawberto Carlos’ by his teammates, comparing him with the great Brazilian left-back.

And when asked by GQ about the nickname, Carlos himself laughed before urging the defender to carry his Euros form into next season.

He said: “He [Shaw] was the best player in the tournament. He has to keep it up; he has to continue playing like that. That’s important.”

Shaw certainly has picked up where he left off at Euro 2020, with a typically marauding performance from left-back in Saturday’s 5-1 demolition of bitter rivals Leeds United.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hLghw_0bSJMIU500

He made countless darting runs in the final third, and nearly scored a goal for himself after firing a fierce effort into the side netting when space opened up inside the box for him to shoot.

Next up for Shaw and co. are two away fixtures in the Premier League, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side travel to Southampton and then Wolves.

And with no games against any of the ‘Big Six’ until October, United will be confident that they can make the early running in the title race.

