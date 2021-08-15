Korn Cancel Show Amidst Confirmed Covid-19 Case
Korn have become the latest act in the heavy music community to cancel at least one show mid-tour after a case of Covid-19 cropped up within their camp. The band’s performance last night, August 14, at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton, PA was canceled earlier in the day when the band broke the news on social media. It’s not known publicly whether the infected person is a member of the band or someone on their crew.www.metalsucks.net
