Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

2022 NFL draft: Turning 3 picks into 6 for the Steelers in mock draft simulation

By Curt Popejoy
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0my7af_0bSJLefk00

As it looks now, with the college football season getting ready to start, the 2022 NFL draft class is going to once again be deep and full of talent. Doing a mock draft simulation like this one via the Pro Football Network is a great way to get a jumpstart on the guys to watch for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season.

We ran a three-round simulation and by using three small trades was able to move down a handful of spots in the first, still get the best guy on the board and end up with six players in the Top 100 overall. Check out this 2022 mock draft for the Steelers.

First round(22)-QB Malik Willis Libert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PS1EZ_0bSJLefk00
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh trades down twice but still lands their quarterback of the future with Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. Willis is an awesome blend of athleticism and raw quarterback skills with all the upside of any quarterback in the draft.

Second round(62)-G Ed Ingram, LSU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CVmrd_0bSJLefk00
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Most view offensive tackle as a bigger need but with Trai Turner on a one-year contract, the Steelers will be looking for a starting guard next offseason.

Third round(78)-LB Kana'i Mauga, USC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b0YWD_0bSJLefk00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh needs more athleticism at inside linebacker and USC inside linebacker Kana’i Mauga is an active, aggressive linebacker with excellent closing speed.

Third round(82)-CB Josh Jobe, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s7eVq_0bSJLefk00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

By the time the actual draft gets here, landing an explosive playmaker like Alabama cornerback Josh Jobe could be out of the question but for not he’s an easy choice here.

Third round(83)-OT Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jjNt3_0bSJLefk00
(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Kentucky’s Darian Kinnard is a massive offensive tackle prospect who passed on the 2021 NFL draft to get more experience. He’s light on his feet for such a huge player and fits the mold of a Steelers offensive tackle very well.

Third round(94)-WR Jadon Haselwood, Oklahoma

Haselwood’s stock is low now because he missed much of the 2020 season with an injury. But if he’s able to come all the way back, he could be the latest mid-round wide receiver the Steelers turn into a star.

Overall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R5LiG_0bSJLefk00

A draft like this would require the Steelers to get far more aggressive in their draft philosophy. But in an offseason where the Steelers are going to have a ton of cap space, it is the perfect time to load up for the future via the draft where they can.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
61K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Mock Draft#American Football#The Pro Football Network#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Lsu#Mauga#Usc Pittsburgh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNew York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Says It’s ‘Over’ For 1 Star Quarterback

After last year’s perfect 11-0 start ended in disappointment, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing another playoff trip in 2021. That means most of the pressure will lie with a 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. As the 2020 season wore on, it became increasingly clear that the Steelers’ starting quarterback was far from...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL Player’s Wife Broke The News That He Was Traded

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert. The news took the NFL world by surprise as there were no previous reports of the teams discussing a potential trade. How the news came out, though, may have been even more of a surprise.
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Fists fly at Lions-Steelers preseason game as ugly brawl erupts

A caller on 97.1 The Ticket, an Audacy Sports affiliate in Detroit, brought up an interesting question regarding whether or not fans should be quick to pull out their cell phones at a ball game in big situations as opposed to living in the moment (video above). But that question doesn't apply to what we saw on Saturday night's NFL preseason game between the Detroit Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFLESPN

NFL training camp updates: Deshaun Watson, Saquon Barkley return; Lamar Jackson dealing and more

With the first full slate of preseason games kicking off on Thursday, teams continued to work in training camps across the NFL on Monday. That included Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who practiced for the first time in five days, and running back Saquon Barkley, who was activated off the physically unable to perform list and returned to practice Monday for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee early last season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 trade packages Steelers could offer Colts at quarterback

With the recent news of the Carson Wentz injury, here are three trade packages the Indianapolis Colts could offer the Pittsburgh Steelers for a quarterback. With the recent announcement that the Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz is out for up to the next 12 weeks, they may be looking for a new option to field at the position. Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley, and Sam Ehlinger are set to compete for the starting role in the meantime, but none are experienced options.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

The Steelers quarterback battle that isn’t a quarterback battle

The battle for the right to succeed Ben Roethlisberger has been raging since the moment Dwayne Haskins was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Every word scrutinized, every practice rep analyzed, every breath they took was watched closely by Steeler fans. One of the most anticipated roster fights I can remember was set to headline the Steelers return to preseason football.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Melvin Ingram Says Steelers Culture is ‘Different’ Than Anywhere Else

PHILADELPHIA — The Steelers are 2-0 in the preseason. Nestled into Thursday night’s victory over the Eagles were a lot of new additions to the lineup as compared to the Hall of Fame Game against the Cowboys. One of those clear improvements and additions was Melvin Ingram coming over from the Chargers. While Ingram was solid in his first game action, it seems to be the culture that the Steelers have built around playing for the organization itself.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Ben Roethlisberger and Cam Heyward give their early assessments of Kendrick Green

When the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kendrick Green out of Illinois in the 3rd round of the 2021 NFL Draft, there was some talk of him starting early in his rookie season. When fans saw Green only registered four starts at center his Senior season, it dampened expectations of him in the black and gold.
NFLvavel.com

Touchdowns and Highlights: Lions 20-26 Steelers in NFL Preseason

The Steelers remain undefeated and now beat the Lions 26-20 with a convincing first half performance where the starters prevailed and managed the shutout, although they came close to losing the lead at the end,. 10:13 PM13 hours ago. 4Q 01:56. TD LIONS. Reynolds with the carry up the middle...
NFLUSA Today

Mike Tomlin's plan for Steelers LB Joe Schobert versus Lions

Aside from the excitement of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger taking the field for the first time this preseason is seeing newly acquired linebacker Joe Schobert in the Black and Gold. Schobert, traded to the Steelers from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick, will suit up tonight...
NFLSteelers Depot

Tom’s Ten Takes: Steelers Vs Lions

Following each game in the 2021 Steelers season I will be giving you my 10 takes. These aren’t going to be hot takes and meant to shock the world. This will be instant reactions to the game written while still in that period just following the game when the emotions are high and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries and reasons that caused me to yell at the television.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Defensive Stars Rise

The hiatus is officially over, everyone! It is officially football season! While the TDN scouting department has been hard at work these past few months living up to the saying that '"it's always draft season," we've been relatively quiet to make sure that when TDN pushes play on the 2021/2022 cycle, you can enjoy it in all of its glory. Consider this the first step in that direction, as it is time for my first 2022 NFL Draft mock of the season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy