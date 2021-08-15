2022 NFL draft: Turning 3 picks into 6 for the Steelers in mock draft simulation
As it looks now, with the college football season getting ready to start, the 2022 NFL draft class is going to once again be deep and full of talent. Doing a mock draft simulation like this one via the Pro Football Network is a great way to get a jumpstart on the guys to watch for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season.
We ran a three-round simulation and by using three small trades was able to move down a handful of spots in the first, still get the best guy on the board and end up with six players in the Top 100 overall. Check out this 2022 mock draft for the Steelers.
First round(22)-QB Malik Willis Libert
Pittsburgh trades down twice but still lands their quarterback of the future with Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. Willis is an awesome blend of athleticism and raw quarterback skills with all the upside of any quarterback in the draft.
Second round(62)-G Ed Ingram, LSU
Most view offensive tackle as a bigger need but with Trai Turner on a one-year contract, the Steelers will be looking for a starting guard next offseason.
Third round(78)-LB Kana'i Mauga, USC
Pittsburgh needs more athleticism at inside linebacker and USC inside linebacker Kana’i Mauga is an active, aggressive linebacker with excellent closing speed.
Third round(82)-CB Josh Jobe, Alabama
By the time the actual draft gets here, landing an explosive playmaker like Alabama cornerback Josh Jobe could be out of the question but for not he’s an easy choice here.
Third round(83)-OT Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
Kentucky’s Darian Kinnard is a massive offensive tackle prospect who passed on the 2021 NFL draft to get more experience. He’s light on his feet for such a huge player and fits the mold of a Steelers offensive tackle very well.
Third round(94)-WR Jadon Haselwood, Oklahoma
Haselwood’s stock is low now because he missed much of the 2020 season with an injury. But if he’s able to come all the way back, he could be the latest mid-round wide receiver the Steelers turn into a star.
Overall
A draft like this would require the Steelers to get far more aggressive in their draft philosophy. But in an offseason where the Steelers are going to have a ton of cap space, it is the perfect time to load up for the future via the draft where they can.
