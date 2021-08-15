WATCH: Every play from Packers QB Jordan Love in NFL debut

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love played 28 snaps and threw 17 passes during his NFL debut on Saturday night against the Houston Texans.

All 17 of his passing attempts can be viewed in the five-minute highlight video above.

Love, a first-round pick in 2020 playing in his first-ever game in the NFL, created 12 completions for 122 yards and a touchdown. He led one scoring drive and lost one fumble.

Among his best plays was a 34-yard completion to Jace Sternberger down the seam to convert a third-down opportunity. He also hit Devin Funchess four times overall, and he connected with Malik Taylor to convert another third down.

Love’s touchdown came on a 22-yard screen pass to rookie Kylin Hill.

On the Packers’ lone scoring drive, Love completed all six passes for 89 yards and the touchdown.

“It was such a good experience for him to get out in front of this crowd. I thought he did a really nice job,” coach Matt LaFleur said.