Roundtable: Does Running Back Craig Reynolds Make Lions' Roster?

By Vito Chirco
AllLions
 7 days ago
1.) What was one thing you learned about the Detroit Lions Friday?

Vito Chirco: Detroit's offense is not going to be the most explosive -- and not to the fault of first-year Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn. Simply, the Lions do not possess many game-changing weapons on the offensive side of the ball. The receivers room, for one, lacks quality depth and a play-making No. 1 threat.

Overall, Detroit's offensive attack was very unexciting Friday, and it could be a sign of things to come during the regular season.

Adam Strozynski: This team is lacking depth, and it looks like the offense will be a work in progress. However, the defense will be better than last year, and I dare say it may crack the top-16.

2.) Who impressed you the most?

Chirco: I have to say running back Craig Reynolds. He was picked up by the Lions after going through a tryout in front of general manager Brad Holmes Thursday, and then proceeded to rush for a team-high 49 yards and a touchdown.

It was a surreal story, with him even introducing himself to fellow Detroit players in the huddle during Friday's game.

Strozynski: Penei Sewell looked like the real deal. I love the push forward on run plays and the ability to hold his own in pass protection. There was one play where he was beat, but this seemed like it was a unit fail on the right side and not so much an individual play.

3.) Who really disappointed you?

Offensive Players on Detroit Lions Roster Bubble

List of players on offense that could be on the bubble of making the Detroit Lions roster in 2021.

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams demonstrates amazing pass protection skills.

Lions Waive CB Alex Brown

Just ahead of roster cutdown deadline, the Lions announce a roster move on Sunday.

Chirco: Tim Boyle. The offseason acquisition and former Green Bay Packers quarterback was off the mark on numerous throws, and finished just 8-of-15 for 38 yards, to go along with a 59.0 passer rating. It was a disappointing performance, to say the least, from Boyle.

Strozynski: Jahlani Tavai really seems like a work in progress. It looked like he was a half second slow to make an impactful play on numerous plays and had a few blown coverages.

4.) Do you think running back Craig Reynolds can make the Lions' roster?

Chirco: I don't think so. D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams and Jermar Jefferson are still higher on the Lions' running backs depth chart than him. And so is likely Dedrick Mills. So, in my opinion, it leaves Reynolds on the outside-looking-in, when it comes to making Detroit's season-opening 53-man roster.

Strozynski: Have to laugh at John for asking us this. This will be the Lions fans' version of Zach Zenner this season. Reynolds might make the practice squad, but not the main roster.

5.) Julian Okwara played a significant amount of snaps Friday. Did he impress you with his play?

Chirco: I thought he put together a solid performance, with his three total tackles and one sack. What was most impressive to me was his ability to get after the quarterback.

I think if he stays healthy, he has a solid chance of having a bounce-back campaign in 2021.

Strozynski: He left a lot of good tape out there on Friday. I'd like to see him get more time against the ones, but he will definitely be a solid rotational player this season.

