Auburn football schedule analysis: Grading the South Carolina Gamecocks

This is the tenth article in a series grading Auburn’s opponents by position groups.

South Carolina caught Auburn by surprise in 2020.

Bo Nix’s road woes manifested again during a three-interception day against the Gamecocks.

Auburn’s offense was wildly inefficient and struggled to do much of anything correctly. If Auburn had maintained their 14 point lead and ran the ball for the majority of the second half, South Carolina would have had a difficult time catching up, based on their passing issues.

Auburn gets South Carolina at an inopportune time in 2021, the week before the Iron Bowl. Do the Gamecocks have what it takes to sneak up on the Tigers again?

Here are all of South Carolina’s position groups, graded accordingly.

Quarterback: C-

Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

While his overall stat line may not be impressive (406 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, three interceptions), South Carolina fans have a lot of optimism for Doty moving forward. With star running back Kevin Harris alongside him in the backfield, Doty should make progress in a rebuilding year for the Gamecocks. New head coach and former Oklahoma offensive coordinator Shane Beamer will make sure of that. As of today, Doty fractured his foot in practice. His return is uncertain. This offense somehow might have just gotten worse.

Running Back: B+

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Harris was the focal point of the offense in 2020 and should be again in 2020. Harris ran for a league high 1,138 yards on 185 carries. The second returning rusher from 2020 is Rashad Amos, who only had 99 yards. True freshmen Marshawn Lloyd should step in as the backup for South Carolina

Wide Receiver: C-

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY

South Carolina lacks true receiving threats. Tight end Nick Muse is the team’s returning leading receiver (30 receptions, 425 yards, one touchdown). Luke Doty is going to have a tough time in year one as a full-time starter if some reliable targets don’t emerge outside of Muse.

Offensive Line: C+

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY

South Carolina really struggled to push the ball downfield in 2020, but not because of offensive line play. Four starters return for the Gamecocks. Run blocking was the strength on the unit last season, but they’re going to have to make sure Doty (or whoever starts) has time to throw.

Defensive Line: B-

Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The defensive line might be the deepest unit for the Gamecocks in 2021. All three starters return. However, the numbers from last season were less than impressive. South Carolina allowed 195.4 rushing yards per game (13th in the SEC, 95th nationally). Their pressure rate was 12th in the SEC.

Linebackers: C-

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina lost their top tackler from this group to the NFL (Earnest Jones). Damani Staley and Sherrod Greene step in for the Gamecocks.

Defensive Backs: D+

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Gamecocks lost Jaycee Horn to the NFL. It makes me wonder what this unit will be like this season after giving up over 250 yards passing with their best cover corner last year. RJ Roderick is the veteran leader of this unit.

Special Teams: C+

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Placekicker Parker White returns for his fifth season with the Gamecocks. Sophomore punter Kai Kroeger averaged a solid 43.3 yards per punt.