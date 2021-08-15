Cancel
Auburn football schedule analysis: Grading the South Carolina Gamecocks

By Lance Dawe
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
This is the tenth article in a series grading Auburn’s opponents by position groups.

South Carolina caught Auburn by surprise in 2020.

Bo Nix’s road woes manifested again during a three-interception day against the Gamecocks.

Auburn’s offense was wildly inefficient and struggled to do much of anything correctly. If Auburn had maintained their 14 point lead and ran the ball for the majority of the second half, South Carolina would have had a difficult time catching up, based on their passing issues.

Auburn gets South Carolina at an inopportune time in 2021, the week before the Iron Bowl. Do the Gamecocks have what it takes to sneak up on the Tigers again?

Here are all of South Carolina’s position groups, graded accordingly.

Quarterback: C-

Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

While his overall stat line may not be impressive (406 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, three interceptions), South Carolina fans have a lot of optimism for Doty moving forward. With star running back Kevin Harris alongside him in the backfield, Doty should make progress in a rebuilding year for the Gamecocks. New head coach and former Oklahoma offensive coordinator Shane Beamer will make sure of that. As of today, Doty fractured his foot in practice. His return is uncertain. This offense somehow might have just gotten worse.

Running Back: B+

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Harris was the focal point of the offense in 2020 and should be again in 2020. Harris ran for a league high 1,138 yards on 185 carries. The second returning rusher from 2020 is Rashad Amos, who only had 99 yards. True freshmen Marshawn Lloyd should step in as the backup for South Carolina

Wide Receiver: C-

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY

South Carolina lacks true receiving threats. Tight end Nick Muse is the team’s returning leading receiver (30 receptions, 425 yards, one touchdown). Luke Doty is going to have a tough time in year one as a full-time starter if some reliable targets don’t emerge outside of Muse.

Offensive Line: C+

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY

South Carolina really struggled to push the ball downfield in 2020, but not because of offensive line play. Four starters return for the Gamecocks. Run blocking was the strength on the unit last season, but they’re going to have to make sure Doty (or whoever starts) has time to throw.

Defensive Line: B-

Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The defensive line might be the deepest unit for the Gamecocks in 2021. All three starters return. However, the numbers from last season were less than impressive. South Carolina allowed 195.4 rushing yards per game (13th in the SEC, 95th nationally). Their pressure rate was 12th in the SEC.

Linebackers: C-

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina lost their top tackler from this group to the NFL (Earnest Jones). Damani Staley and Sherrod Greene step in for the Gamecocks.

Defensive Backs: D+

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Gamecocks lost Jaycee Horn to the NFL. It makes me wonder what this unit will be like this season after giving up over 250 yards passing with their best cover corner last year. RJ Roderick is the veteran leader of this unit.

Special Teams: C+

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Placekicker Parker White returns for his fifth season with the Gamecocks. Sophomore punter Kai Kroeger averaged a solid 43.3 yards per punt.

College SportsScarlet Nation

Beamer: stop 'doom and gloom,' Gamecocks have 'hell of a football team'

Shane Beamer is not interested in what he called the "doom and gloom" around presumed starting quarterback Luke Doty's ankle injury. As news came out midday about the Gamecock quarterback having a possible mid-foot sprain and ligament damage, Beamer heard and saw people jump to plenty of conclusions about Doty and the outlook for the season.
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
College SportsUSA Today

CBS Sports predicts where the rest of the Big 12 teams will land

It is pretty well documented that Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12 and taking their talents to the SEC. The two teams informed the Big 12 that they would not be renewing their grant of rights, and at the latest will find themselves in their desired conference by 2025, that is if they do not fork over the $70 million to the Big 12 which would allow them to join another conference as soon as 2022.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces ‘Pretty Significant’ Alabama Injury

Alabama‘s defense should be loaded once again in 2021, though the Crimson Tide are currently dealing with a tough injury. Nick Saban announced on Sunday morning that five-star pass rusher LaBryan Ray is dealing with a “pretty significant” injury. Ray, the No. 28 overall recruit in the 2017 class, has...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Without intention or effort Nick Saban may have killed the Big 12

Nick Saban’s obsession with building organizations, teams, players and men leaves no time to focus on destroying anything. Saban’s extraordinary results have damaged the careers of opposing coaches and diminished the programs those coaches led – but only as byproducts of Alabama Crimson Tide success. Contrary to opinions from jealous...
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Failure of Auburn coach Bryan Harsin goes far beyond football field

It’s going to take something different at Auburn, and someone out of the ordinary, to challenge Nick Saban and Kirby Smart for supremacy of the SEC. Say this for new Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. He’s certainly not like the others. No previous ties to Auburn. Check. A maverick who does things his way. Double check. Gold star. Bold underscore.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Latest NFL Fan Brawl Video

Another weekend, another ugly fan brawl in the stands of an NFL preseason game. Last weekend, a nasty fight broke out at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. The fans involved in that fight, which turned very ugly, have since been banned from the stadium. Saturday night,...
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Kevin Steele on Auburn, Nick Saban & his future in college football

For the first time since he was a senior linebacker at Tennessee in 1979, Kevin Steele won’t be coaching football this fall. It’s an odd situation for the 63-year-old former defensive coordinator at Auburn, Alabama, LSU and a half-dozen other stops around college football and the NFL. Steele spends most days at his island home off the coast of South Carolina, the terms of his buyouts with Auburn and Tennessee making it financially unfeasible for him to take a full-time job this season.

