Jesse Winker Returns to Reds Lineup Sunday
The Cincinnati Reds announce outfielder Jesse Winker play in Sunday’s series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies. https://twitter.com/Reds/status/1426901286943969286. Winker is dealing with a back injury, which has kept him out of the lineup for the series. He last played in a 12-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 12, going 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI. A regular fixture in the Reds’ lineup, Winker has appeared in 108 games this season, slashing .309/.397/.562 with 24 home runs. He is second on the team in batting average, only behind Nick Castellanos.www.sportsgrid.com
