Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jesse Winker Returns to Reds Lineup Sunday

SportsGrid
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Reds announce outfielder Jesse Winker play in Sunday’s series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies. https://twitter.com/Reds/status/1426901286943969286. Winker is dealing with a back injury, which has kept him out of the lineup for the series. He last played in a 12-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 12, going 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI. A regular fixture in the Reds’ lineup, Winker has appeared in 108 games this season, slashing .309/.397/.562 with 24 home runs. He is second on the team in batting average, only behind Nick Castellanos.

www.sportsgrid.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Aaron Nola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Braves#Reds Lineup#Era#Fanduel Sportsbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte has a new home

Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte, who was released on July 29, has found a new home with the Cincinnati Reds on a minor league contract. It took a week, but Ender Inciarte is back in the league…sort of. The former Braves outfielder signed a minor league contract with the...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Jesse Winker: Extra-base hit brigade continues

Winker went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored Sunday in the Reds' 3-2 win over the Pirates. The two-bagger was Winker's third in as many days and his 14th in 22 games since the All-Star break, allowing him to match Atlanta's Ozzie Albies for the MLB lead in the category (31). Even in traditional rotisserie leagues where he doesn't gain extra value for doubles, Winker has been a solid four-category producer in the second half with four home runs, 17 RBI, 17 runs and a .341 average. His efforts have helped keep the Reds alive in the National League wild-card race while outfield mate and fellow All-Star Nick Castellanos has missed time with a wrist injury.
MLBnumberfire.com

Cincinnati's Jesse Winker resting on Tuesday night

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Atlanta Braves. Winker will be kept on the bench after Aristides Aquino was moved to left and Shogo Akiyama was chosen as Tuesday's center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 337 batted balls this season, Winker has...
MLBsunny95.com

Winker’s big night powers Reds past Pirates 11-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jesse Winker went 3 for 5 with a homer, double and tied a career-high with six RBIs to lift the Reds over the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-3 on Saturday night. Nick Castellanos and Joey Votto also homered, helping the Reds pull within two games of the Padres for the second NL Wild Card.
MLBredlegnation.com

Jesse Winker’s grand slam leads the Reds to a blowout win in Atlanta

Jesse Winker’s 2-out grand slam in the 2nd inning set the tone for the Cincinnati Reds on the day as they clobbered five home runs in a blowout win over Atlanta that also featured another strong start for rookie starter Vladimir Gutierrez. Final R H E. Cincinnati Reds (62-54) 12...
MLBnumberfire.com

Reds' Jesse Winker batting second on Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Winker will start in left field on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Touki Toussaint and the Braves. Aristides Aquino moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Winker for 12.5 FanDuel points on...
MLBThe Decatur Daily

Winker, Reds prevent sweep by Atlanta

ATLANTA — Jesse Winker hit a grand slam in the second inning, the Reds added four more homers, and Cincinnati snapped a three-game skid with an 12-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night. Winker’s 24th homer, the second grand slam of his career, cleared the wall in right...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Jesse Winker: Late scratch Friday

Winker was a late scratch from Friday's lineup against the Phillies, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. It's unclear why he was scratched. Shogo Akiyama was added to the lineup in center field with Tyler Naquin sliding over to left.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds call up Jose Barrero, place Jesse Winker on the IL

The Cincinnati Reds have called up shortstop Jose Barrero. He’s taking the place on the 26-man roster of Jesse Winker who injured himself on a swing yesterday and is now dealing with an intercostal strain and has been placed on the 10-day injured list. It was just yesterday that Reds...
MLBfangraphs.com

Surging Reds Lose Hot-Hitting Jesse Winker but Gain Some Infield Depth

The Reds have been surging lately, but they’ll be challenged to maintain their momentum with the loss of one of their biggest bats. On Monday they placed Jesse Winker on the injured list with an intercostal strain, costing them the services of one of the league’s top hitters for at least 10 days and perhaps longer. The move does at least have a silver lining via the promotion of top prospect Jose Barrero, who could help shore up the infield, but the loss of Winker comes at an inopportune time, as the race for the NL’s second Wild Card spot is as tight as it’s been since late May.
MLBchatsports.com

Cincinnati Reds take series from Phillies despite losing Nick Castellanos, Jesse Winker

PHILADELPHIA – At the end of a seven-game road trip, the Cincinnati Reds had a lot of things working against them. Nick Castellanos and manager David Bell were ejected in the first inning after Castellanos disagreed with a called third strike. Jesse Winker, who missed the last two games with low back tightness, exited in the third inning with an apparent injury. Starting pitcher Sonny Gray lasted only 4 2/3 innings.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Watch: Joey Votto delivers another crushing hit against Phillies

Phillies ace and Cy Young candidate Zack Wheeler ran into some trouble early tonight versus the Cincinnati Reds. Brad Miller’s lack of urgency led to an infield hit and Nick Castellanos was hit by a pitch to bring Joey Votto up with no outs. What happened next is no surprise:
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Reds All-Star OF Jesse Winker goes on IL with intercostal strain

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker is enjoying a breakout season and was named to his first National League All-Star squad earlier this year but has encountered a bit of a speed bump ahead of Monday's series opener against the Chicago Cubs. Per an ESPN piece, Reds manager David Bell confirmed...
MLBnumberfire.com

Reds' Jesse Winker scratched on Friday, Shogo Akiyama to start against Phillies

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker has been scratched from Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Winker has been removed from Friday's lineup for undisclosed reasons. He will be replaced by Shogo Akiyama who will start in center field and bat eighth versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Akiyama is...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Twitter was stunned to learn Joey Votto only has 2,000 hits

It’s been quite a month for Joey Votto, who has been the hottest hitter in baseball since the All-Star break, leading the majors in home runs (15), RBI (36) and slugging percentage (.798) during that span. The All-Star first baseman continued his torrid stretch with another monster performance Monday against the Cubs (who are in the midst of a season-worst 12-game losing skid), contributing three singles while raising his career hit total to 2,001.

Comments / 0

Community Policy