Mental health clinics angle for a spot in Biden budget bill

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated Press
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — An innovative program to help people with mental health and substance abuse problems is being primed for a major expansion as the COVID-19 pandemic deepens struggles with drug use, depression and anxiety for many Americans. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not...

KidsPosted by
Daily Herald

Masks and kids' mental health

I sat with my son in the school cafeteria. Wearing masks, we waited to meet his kindergarten teacher. I asked him how he was feeling. "Excited and scared at the same time," he said, and I think that describes the back-to-school vibe quite well. Especially midpandemic with the many unknowns about new COVID-19 variants spreading across the U.S.
Maynard, MAWorcester Business Journal

EmpiraMed’s mental health digital treatment chosen for clinical trial

EmpiraMed Inc., a digital health technology company in Maynard, was chosen by Happify Health to perform a clinical trial of a prescription digital therapy to treat depression and anxiety, according to a Tuesday press release. The clinical trial would put the digital therapy under the consideration of U.S. Food &...
Mental Healthhometownsource.com

Normalizing Mental Health Care

There are a lot of different kinds of stigma. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, stigma is defined as “a mark of shame or discredit”. There is still a lot of stigma attached to mental health concerns, even though it is very common for people to experience mental health conditions. In fact, one in five Americans are affected by mental health conditions according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). If people do not discuss their mental health conditions, it can further perpetuate their struggles and can lead to isolation, blame and secrecy for the individual suffering with mental health conditions instead of hope and support. Right now, less than half of the adults in the United States get the services that they need which may be due to stigma. The good news is that mental health conditions are treatable and we can change or normalize the discussion on mental health to get more people the support they need and deserve.
Trumbull County, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

Addiction not only mental health issue

Time after time I see articles in the Tribune Chronicle reporting what Trumbull County’s Mental Health Board is doing. Unfortunately, the only thing I read about is what’s being done for people with addiction. There are so many other mental health problems in this county that have nothing to do with addiction. I am not disputing that those who have an addiction problem need help, but what about of all the others who have psychological problems? What’s being done for them? The mental health board may be doing amazing things in this area, and if that is so, why is this newspaper not reporting on those things as well?
Bozeman, MTBozeman Daily Chronicle

Bozeman-based virtual mental health care clinic growing around the region

A new mental health clinic in Bozeman that provides virtual intensive outpatient programs for adolescents is growing, expanding into other states and looking to add another 30 employees. Launched in September, Charlie Health‘s physical location is in the Osborne Building in downtown Bozeman, but the mental health clinic serves patients...
Fort Worth, TXunthsc.edu

Mental Health Support through MySSP

Your success starts with great support Attending college or university is an exciting life experience. It can also be a time of change, adjustment and stress. My Student Support Program (My SSP) is here to help you succeed. Connect with us 24/7 for free, confidential mental health and wellbeing support.
Louisville, KYmountain-topmedia.com

Bill would excuse student absences for mental health

FRANKFORT, Ky. — An Eastern Kentucky lawmaker wants to allow students to be excused from school for mental health reasons. Republican state Rep. Bobby McCool, of Van Lear, has joined with Democratic Rep. Lisa Willner, of Louisville, is sponsoring the bill. “Anxiety and depression were concerns before the pandemic,” McCool...
Kentucky Statekcountry1057.com

Proposed bill focuses on mental health issues of Ky. students

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Bipartisan legislation being proposed for the 2022 General Assembly would allow Kentucky students dealing with mental health issues an excused absence. Rep. Bobby McCool, R-Van Lear, and Rep. Lisa Willner, D-Louisville, have joined forces on the proposal and are working to build awareness of the issue and the measure among their colleagues after they were approached by high school students Cole Butcher of Johnson County and Kameron Julian of Jefferson County.
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Mental health is a priority for school officials

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Concerns over students and mental health are top of mind for families and school officials. Mental health professionals say despite some progress, many challenges remain. "It was all new to me. It was scary." Maria Cordova describes what it was like when she found out her...
Pharmaceuticalsarcamax.com

'We sent a terrible message': Scientists say Biden jumped the gun with vaccine booster plan

The Biden administration’s plans to make COVID-19 booster shots available next month has drawn a collective scream of protest from the scientific community. As some scientists see it, the announcement is rash and based on weak evidence, and they worry it could undercut confidence in vaccines with no clear benefit of controlling the pandemic. Meanwhile, more information is needed on potential side effects or adverse effects from a booster shot, they say.

