Lenawee County 4-H members win big during fair week

ADRIAN — It was a return to a more typical 4-H experience last month at the Lenawee County Fair as 4-H'ers competed and showed their animals and other projects. There are about 1,100 4-H members in Lenawee County, said Janelle Stewart, extension educator for the 4-H youth development program in the county. Many took home awards for their work raising animals or working on static projects, such as food or arts and crafts.