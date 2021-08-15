Afghan Pres Ghani leaves for Tajikistan - interior ministry official
KABUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has left the capital Kabul for Tajikistan, a senior Afghan Interior Ministry official said on Sunday.
Asked for comment, the president's office said it "cannot say anything about Ashraf Ghani's movement for security reasons".
A representative of the Taliban, which entered the capital Kabul earlier on Sunday, said the group was checking on Ghani's whereabouts.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Comments / 0