Afghan Pres Ghani leaves for Tajikistan - interior ministry official

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks at the parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

KABUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has left the capital Kabul for Tajikistan, a senior Afghan Interior Ministry official said on Sunday.

Asked for comment, the president's office said it "cannot say anything about Ashraf Ghani's movement for security reasons".

A representative of the Taliban, which entered the capital Kabul earlier on Sunday, said the group was checking on Ghani's whereabouts.

