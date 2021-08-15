‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Huff’s Daughter Honey James ‘Flies Away’ in New Adorable Balloon Mural Photo

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff’s baby is growing by the minute.

The motivational speaker shared a new photo of her daughter, Honey James, via Instagram. The photo shows her daughter being held in front of a balloon mural.

“Look guys the balloons flew me all the way to Cali ☀️🎈😃” the couple captioned the photo.

The youngest Duck Dynasty member has her very own Instagram account at just three months old. @LegitHoneyJames has over 250,000 followers. Honey’s account shares adorable photos of the newborn and her parents, Sadie and Christian, who welcomed her on May 11, 2021.

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star’s Pregnancy Story

Back in October 2020, Sadie revealed on an episode of her WHOA That’s Good podcast how she and Christian discovered that she was pregnant. Sadie attended her friend Lainey’s gender reveal party. Everyone told her, “‘You’re next, you’re next!’ And I was like, ‘I don’t really know if it’s our time right now.’”

She later had a dream about being pregnant and decided to take a pregnancy test. “So I take the pregnancy test,” she recalled. “And before I even got the result, I was like, ‘Why did I even take that? I’m probably not pregnant.’”

However, she was about to get a surprise. She went back into the bathroom and saw a plus sign.

“I’m like ‘Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh!’ I couldn’t even believe it. So then I took another pregnancy test and another plus sign. Two positives equal a definite positive,” she said.

Although she was quite flustered, she was thrilled. The couple wanted to wait to have a baby until it was their natural time. “We wanted a baby when it’s God’s time for us to have a baby,” the Duck Dynasty star added. “Because we believe that it’s a gift from God to have a baby.”

She knew that with God’s timing and the excitement, it was such a blessing.

“It was just such a miraculous feeling to know that I had a child inside of me,” she continued.

While she was pregnant, she experienced COVID-19 and she didn’t just have a mild case. “I actually tested negative but still didn’t feel good about it,” she shared. “Then Christian got a fever. I was like, ‘Oh no, here it comes.’ Two days later I was full-on COVID.”

She was then hospitalized despite being a “very healthy person” that takes care of herself and exercises and eats healthy. Sadie admitted that she didn’t think it would be as bad as it was with the terrible symptoms.

“I honestly thought if I got COVID, it would not be that bad. But no, I had it horribly,” she concluded.