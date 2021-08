Tom Brady’s possible successor, former Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask, is impressing the 44-year-old veteran. “Kyle’s done a great job from the day that he got here. He’s a very hard worker,” Brady said, per ProFootballTalk. “Kyle’s out here early, stays late, works with the younger guys. All the things you’re really looking for in a young player. This has got to be a huge priority in your life if you want to be doing this job for a long time. You’ve got to make it a huge priority.