Alabama continues to be among the leaders in college sports programs that have players vaccinated. But the Crimson Tide aren’t perfect, as coach Nick Saban explained. “All but one of our guys has been vaccinated, but it could still be an issue,” Saban told Mark Schlabach of ESPN. “They say if 90% [of your team] is vaccinated, you’re OK, but who knows? At least if you’re vaccinated you don’t have to quarantine guys.”