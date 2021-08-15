Apple Arcade Is Reviving 2019’s Canned Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls Soon
Konami’s free-to-play Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls (with microtransactions) was previously soft-launched only in Canada back in 2019 but was shut down in less than a year. However, it looks like the game will be back real soon and released exclusively under Apple Arcade. Seeing as how it is currently listed as “coming soon” to the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV on Apple Arcade, we can safely assume it will be stripped of all the microtransactions and probably end up as a pretty decent entry to the Castlevania series.geekculture.co
