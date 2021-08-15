Gianforte encourages vaccines, but won't issue COVID mandates as case counts rise

People are continuing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and recently, some discussions have been going on regarding a potential third dose. Late last week, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced effective immediately, Kansas providers may now administer an additional dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised and have already been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, according to a release from the State of Kansas. This follows Thursday’s expansion of the emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration for these mRNA vaccines, today’s recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and acceptance by the CDC Director. This EUA does not apply to those who received the Janssen/J&J vaccine as there is currently not enough data to determine if an additional dose of Janssen/J&J vaccine will improve immune response in people who are immunocompromised.