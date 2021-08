Guillermo Rigondeaux has heard it all before. He’s boring. Unwatchable. The opposite of entertaining. The two-time Olympic gold medalist absorbed all the criticism even as he was boxing circles around his opponents. Nonito Donaire, then the reigning ESPN fighter of the year, was thoroughly outboxed by Rigondeaux in 2013. Despite his unbridled talent, the Cuban was panned by fans and even his then-promoter, Bob Arum, before Top Rank released him.