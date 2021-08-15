EAA Chapter 41 takes off in Neenah, hopes to inspire future pilots
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Opening their hangers – EAA Chapter 41 of Neenah hosted an airport open house and fly-in on Saturday. The World’s largest organization for recreational flying allowed locals to check out unique airplanes, take a ride, and possibly win a grand raffle prize at Brennand Airport located in Neenah. The President of EAA Chapter 41 Greg Burneske says it’s great to see kids take interest in planes.www.wearegreenbay.com
Comments / 0