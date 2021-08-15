As the season approaches, where do the Sooners stand at safety?

Defensive backs with position flexibility are a hot commodity with the roof of what is possible on offense repeatedly blown off in today’s college football. Modern offenses eagerly await opportunities to go up-tempo, dictating when and how defenses can make substitutions.

Coaches covet defenders who feel comfortable backpedaling from either side of the field. But the truth is most defenders have a preference. Rarer still is the DB with the body of a linebacker and the fluidity of a receiver.

Most of the “do it all” defensive backs are specialized when they land on an NFL roster. That’s why the difference between a safety and a corner is still relevant in today’s game.

With that said, let’s zoom in on the Sooners’ secondary and focus specifically on the safeties.

Delarrin Turner Yell

Delarrin Turner-Yell’s importance to the Oklahoma defense is well documented. His 52 total tackles and two tackles for loss in 2020 landed him on this year’s Reeses Senior Bowl watch list.

The senior safety has 139 tackles on his ledger and is a tremendous asset in run support. Even more exciting is his growth in pass defense. DTL recorded his first career interception last season along with two pass breakups.

Pat Fields

With high turnover at the cornerback position, another veteran in the backfield is a welcomed site for defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

Fields showed up when it mattered most in 2020. He notched four solo tackles, a tackle for loss, and an interception in OU’s Big 12 Championship win over Iowa State. Just 10 days later, he led the team with eight tackles in Oklahoma’s 55-20 Cotton Bowl victory over Florida. He brings the perfect blend of run support and pass defense to the safety position.

Fields has the potential to secure the defensive middle and bolster an already impressive defense.

Key Lawrence

The transfer out of Tennessee brings size and range to the Oklahoma Sooners secondary. He’s a good athlete that is able to cover well in zone and man coverage. He’s relatively inexperienced, playing just 105 snaps for the Volunteers during his freshman season.

Targeted three times last year, Lawrence allowed just one catch and a passer rating (NFL) of 57.6. He tallied four solo tackles, four assisted tackles, and one pass breakup.

Lawrence will get some snaps in the safety rotation as the Oklahoma coaching staff prepares him for the departures of seniors Delarrin Turner-Yell and Pat Fields in 2022.

Bryson Washington

Washington was redshirted for most of his freshman season. However, the four-star recruit made the most of his opportunities with eight tackles in four games played. Washington’s development will be something to watch in 2021 as he will be expected to step up once Fields and Turner-Yell exit the program.

Joran Mukes

Excitement bubbled around Norman with the signing of Mukes last December. A four-star recruit and Oklahoma native, Mukes pairs with Washington as the future at the safety position.

Lincoln Riley recognized Mukes’ athletism from watching his practices.

More specifically, his basketball practices.

“I remember going to watch Mukes practice basketball and was like watching a dunk contest,” Riley said. “We see guys that can play ball and can dunk. It’s not a big deal. But this was a little bit different…The explosion, the violence to be able to play DB was very exciting,” –Lincoln Riley to Sports Illustrated

The strength of the OU defense rests on its edge rushers and linebackers. However, production from the safety spot could carry the team to a national title in 2021.

Justin Harrington

The Sooners are still waiting to unleash junior college transfer Justin Harrington who redshirted last year. As a defensive back, he offers position flexibility, and it’s still to be determined where the Sooners will line him up in Alex Grinch’s defense.

According to SoonerSports.com, Harrington totaled 97 tackles and seven interceptions in two seasons for Bakersfield College.