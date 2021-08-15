Blue Jays outfielder George Springer day-to-day with ankle injury

George Springer left Saturday night's game in the seventh inning after coming down awkwardly on a leaping attempt at the wall to catch a fly ball. Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Springer left Saturday's 9-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning after coming down awkwardly on a leaping attempt at the wall to catch a fly ball hit by Ty France.

"That was a scary moment for the whole team," Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said, according to Sportsnet's Arden Zwelling. "But the good news is that he's going to be all right."

Springer began the 2021 season on the injured list with a Grade 2 left oblique strain. He was set to return from that injury on April 7 but suffered a quad injury and was unable to make his season debut until the end of April.

The 31-year-old then landed on the IL with a right quad strain earlier this summer and was sidelined until June 22. He's hitting .269/.362/.610 with 16 home runs and 35 RBI in 49 games this season.

Springer was Toronto's biggest offseason addition, agreeing to a six-year, $150 million contract. The Connecticut native spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Houston Astros, winning a World Series with the club in 2017. He also earned three All-Star selections and two Silver Slugger awards.

Randal Grichuk will likely take Springer's spot in the outfield, as he did when the former World Series MVP missed time earlier this season. Corey Dickerson is also an option.