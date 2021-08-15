30 Spots In Maine That Are Being Praised With The Best Customer Service

We recently asked you to tell us some of the places around our state that had great customer service. We had hundreds of responses, and have highlighted 30 different businesses here. Some of these businesses are big and statewide. But many are "Mom and Pop" local shops, and we think they should their moment in the sun! We also heard from many of you who gave high marks for service, even though a place was short-handed and understaffed. You gave these place extra kudos for going above and beyond in a tough work environment.