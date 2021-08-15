Graeme Souness claims 'sensational' Mason Greenwood - NOT Paul Pogba - was the 'star of the show' in Manchester United's win over Leeds as Liverpool legend insists four-assist performance should be 'expected' given his price-tag

Graeme Souness believes Mason Greewnood was the star man in Manchester United's brilliant victory over Leeds and not Paul Pogba, who recorded four assists at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils began their 2021-22 season with a convincing win against their old rivals, with Greenwood's strike accompanied by a hat-trick from Bruno Fernandes and a goal from Fred.

Pogba had a hand in all but one of the goals but Souness thinks Greenwood was the standout player.

Souness (above) says the England international was sensational at Old Trafford on Saturday

'We expect that from a £100million player,' Souness said when responding to fellow pundit and Sportsmail columnist Micah Richards, who had pointed out the Frenchman's four assists.

'For me the star of the show was Greenwood, for a young man that's sensational. That boy is a finisher and he's going to be a top player.'

Souness also talked up a title challenge from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men because the 'excitement' has returned to his squad, adding: 'I think you have to include United [in the race].

'I feel excitement this time around is greater than normal. Chelsea, Liverpool and City are in contention.'

Last season, Pogba finally responded to Souness' constant criticism by saying: 'I didn't even know who [Souness] was. I heard he was a great player and stuff like that. I don't know the face but the name [I do].

'Like I said I'm not someone that watches a lot of [punditry], I watch a lot of football but I don't stay after the game to listen to what they say about ''Why they did this'' or 'why they did that''.'

Greenwood meanwhile scored 12 goals for United last season from 52 appearances across all competitions.