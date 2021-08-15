How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Colts

Preseason Week 1

Carolina Panthers (0-0) at Indianapolis Colts (0-0)

Lucas Oil Stadium, 1:00 p.m. EST

There will be plenty of position battles officially getting underway this afternoon for both sides. For the Panthers, starting quarterback Sam Darnold, and several other starters will not play today. P.J. Walker will get the start under center and Will Grier will enter the game at some point. Matt Rhule says he expects the reps to be split close to 50/50.

The Colts will start Jacob Eason in place of the injured Carson Wentz while rookie Sam Ehlinger will be the 2nd quarterback to enter the game. Brett Hundley may see action as well.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: NFL Network, WSOC-TV (Taylor Zarzour, Steve Smith Sr., Kristen Balboni)

Stream: NFL Network

Listen: WFNZ on the Radio.com app 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (pregame show), WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)

Live updates: Follow @SI_Panthers or @Callihan_ on Twitter

