Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Colts

By Schuyler Callihan
Posted by 
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 7 days ago

Preseason Week 1

Carolina Panthers (0-0) at Indianapolis Colts (0-0)

Lucas Oil Stadium, 1:00 p.m. EST

There will be plenty of position battles officially getting underway this afternoon for both sides. For the Panthers, starting quarterback Sam Darnold, and several other starters will not play today. P.J. Walker will get the start under center and Will Grier will enter the game at some point. Matt Rhule says he expects the reps to be split close to 50/50.

The Colts will start Jacob Eason in place of the injured Carson Wentz while rookie Sam Ehlinger will be the 2nd quarterback to enter the game. Brett Hundley may see action as well.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: NFL Network, WSOC-TV (Taylor Zarzour, Steve Smith Sr., Kristen Balboni)

Stream: NFL Network

Listen: WFNZ on the Radio.com app 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (pregame show), WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)

Live updates: Follow @SI_Panthers or @Callihan_ on Twitter

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
26
Followers
535
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Ehlinger
Person
Steve Smith
Person
Will Grier
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#Nfl Network#Wsoc Tv#Radio Com#Callihan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Falls, DK Metcalf Surges in NFL Network Top 100 Players of 2021

Nos. 40-31 40. Bradley Chubb, OLB, Denver Broncos. Defensive players dominated the first 10 names revealed Sunday, including Joey Bosa and Jamal Adams. However, as is often the case with a countdown of the top players, the quarterback position stood out. Arizona Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray jumped 51 spots from last year's ranking to No. 39.
NFLheraldsun.com

Panthers Tracks: Team falls short in first practice vs. Colts, training camp updates

The first big test for the Carolina Panthers is just days away. The team will face the Indianapolis Colts for the first preseason game Sunday. This past week has been spent continuing to improve the team, with fewer intense practices ahead of the joint sessions with the Colts leading up to the game. The first one Thursday did not go great for the Panthers, especially for the offense.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Carolina Panthers at Colts: Betting preview and how to watch on Sunday

Excitement is building for the Carolina Panthers as they gear up for a stern test at the Indianapolis Colts in preseason Week 1. The Carolina Panthers take on the Indianapolis Colts in their first preseason game ahead of the 2021 season this weekend. Head coach Matt Rhule will be looking for a strong start from his young roster, with two joint practices also held with Frank Reich’s team at Grand Park before the clash.
NFLheraldsun.com

Panthers have slow start to practices vs. Colts with much to improve on

The message going into the Carolina Panthers’ two joint practices against the Indianapolis Colts was that this would reveal where this team is. A measuring stick against a team that went to the playoffs last year. If Thursday’s practice was indeed a reflection of where this team stands, at least...
NFLchatsports.com

Insiders: Colts practice vs Panthers

Join insiders Jim Ayello and Joel A. Erickson as they recap the first practice between the Indianapolis Colts and the Carolina Panthers. 6' 5" WR Mike Strachan looking to make the rosterColts' Nyheim Hines: '2-5 is back!'Colts' defense confident in becoming dominantInsider: Colts' QB Eason looked better on Wednesday. Colts...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Panthers vs. Colts preseason opener prediction, odds, pick, and more

The NFL season is nearly underway as the Carolina Panthers are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night in a preseason matchup. It should be a great game, as both teams will have a chance to scout the depth of their rosters. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Panthers-Colts prediction and pick.
NFLSports Illustrated

How to Watch Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Carolina Panthers moved on from their Teddy Bridgewater experiment after just one year and traded for former Jet Sam Darnold. Darnold is hoping that a change in scenery will help him find the form that he had when he was a top prospect out of USC. Having star running back Christian McCaffrey back and healthy should help him immensely. Darnold didn't have anyone close to McCaffrey's ability to help open up the offense in New York. If he can stay healthy after missing much of last year, McCaffrey and Darnold could make a great one-two combo.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Panthers at Colts Score: Live updates, highlights, for tonight’s Week 1 preseason game

The final game of Week 1 of the NFL preseason is upon us as the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts go head-to-head in Indianapolis. While several games remain on the preseason TV schedule over the coming weeks, the action for the first week is nearly over. With both teams looking to examine their roster depth, here are the Panthers vs. Colts live scores, results, and highlights.
NFLcarolinablitz.com

Everything You Need to Know About the Panthers’ Preseason Opener vs Colts

The Carolina Panthers kick off the 2021 preseason on the road as they travel to Indianapolis for a week-1 preseason matchup with the Colts. The teams had two joint practices in Westfield, Ind. leading up to the game on Sunday, Aug. 15. Carolina enters this season led by second-year head...
NFLfoxwilmington.com

Panthers 2021 draft picks highlight starting lineup vs. Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Panthers are sitting all their starters today after two days of joint workouts with the Colts, which leaves a number of rookies sliding into the starting lineup for today’s preseason opener. Second-round wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. and fourth-round running back Chuba Hubbard will be among the...
NFLFanSided

Panthers vs Colts NFL live stream reddit for first preseason game

The Carolina Panthers take on the Indianapolis Colts in their first preseason game of the season. This will not be the first time we see Sam Darnold in Carolina blue, while Carson Wentz remains injured for the Colts. The Panthers will not play most of their starters, as Matt Rhule...
NFLYardbarker

Colts' Edge Rushers Make Impact Beyond Box Score vs. Panthers

One of the most dominant groups throughout the Indianapolis Colts' training camp has been the edge rushers. On Sunday, they got a chance to put it all on display against a different team as they opened up the preseason at home against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium. The...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers Preseason: All expected starters don't dress vs. Colts

Sorry, Carolina Panthers fans. But you’ll have to wait at least another week to see your team’s Sunday best. Every. Single. One. As expected, head coach Matt Rhule opted not to roll out any projected regular season starters this afternoon against the Indianapolis Colts. The team released its starting lineup an hour before kickoff while also confirming its headliners will not be dressed. So that means civilian clothes for:

Comments / 0

Community Policy