Lazio ‘emerge as surprise contenders to sign Philippe Coutinho on loan with option to buy for £25m’ that would see Barcelona ‘pay HALF his £200,000-a-week wages in desperate attempt to get him off their books’

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLazio are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho on loan with an option to buy him permanently thereafter for £25million. Coutinho has been heavily linked with a departure from the Nou Camp this summer and there have been suggestions that the former Liverpool player has been offered to Premier League clubs on loan.

