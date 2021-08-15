Lazio ‘emerge as surprise contenders to sign Philippe Coutinho on loan with option to buy for £25m’ that would see Barcelona ‘pay HALF his £200,000-a-week wages in desperate attempt to get him off their books’
Lazio are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho on loan with an option to buy him permanently thereafter for £25million. Coutinho has been heavily linked with a departure from the Nou Camp this summer and there have been suggestions that the former Liverpool player has been offered to Premier League clubs on loan.www.chatsports.com
