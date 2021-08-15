Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

CM Punk Leaks AEW Debut At UFC Show?

Wrestling-edge.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptic messages and CM Punk truly do go hand in hand. I have reported multiple times that I thought CM Punk was messing with everyone when he would give really non-telling answers to Tweets that fans had sent him. The guy is just that good in slight of hand movement when it comes to his career and what he’s going to do next. We already have some more cryptic messages out from CM Punk, but this time, it’s really bigger than ever….

wrestling-edge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Bombshell Medical News Revealed

It was recently revealed that ‘The Boss’ Sasha Banks and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair were pulled from multiple house shows over this past weekend due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’. This caused some confusion since WWE were still promoting the highly-hyped encounter between Banks and Belair despite this unheard of development. Sasha Banks’s bold message to John Cena recently leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Pregnant With Top Star’s Baby

Candice LeRae is pregnant with Johnny Gargano’s baby! See the photo below. As many of our readers are well aware of, WWE basically gave away stars so that AEW could take them. Heck, even Vince McMahon stated that maybe WWE could help out AEW by cutting their roster down a ton. As it seems, AEW are doing very well with their roster that hosts many former WWE stars and will continue to host such as 90-day clauses start to dwindle down. Now, just who could be the next one from WWE that will make a huge statement in AEW with a title match? Roman Reigns Tells Top WWE Star To Retire.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt AEW Debut Spoiled In Photo?

Bray Wyatt’s tattoo artist Kyle A. Scarborough is hinting at his AEW debut. A fan asked, “I hope that your work is still featured on television no matter what happens in the future I think you did amazing work with Bray and whoever you work with is only going to benefit from your talent. I hope this is not the end of Bray only a new beginning.” Kyle responded, “It will be.” He posted an AEW GIF.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Misses SummerSlam For Sad Reason

Sasha Banks has been missing a decent amount of time within WWE. Sasha first took off some time from WrestleMania and then she came back to continue doing what she does best. Just a few weeks ago, Banks was scheduled for a WWE Live show. Sadly, both her and Bianca Belair missed the show due to “unforeseen circumstances”. This upset many people, but there was also another show after that which fans were hopeful for. The Rock WWE SummerSlam Status Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Drops Sad Goldberg Bombshell

John Cena is one of the most recognizable and profitable names in the modern era of professional wrestling and sports entertainment. During a recent interview with USA Today, Cena stated why WWE needs to stop relying on the aging, part-time veterans, such as Bill Goldberg, if they want to see continued growth as a company. Goldberg is set to take on Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. Credit to Fightful for the following quote. Did John Cena spoil this Roman Reigns WWE title match?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AJ Lee ‘Cries’ For CM Punk Return In Photo

AJ Lee was a WWE Diva during a time where the female competitors did not get as much focus and importance as they do now. A WWE Superstar was also previously punished for ripping off CM Punk. Lee was criticized a lot for her looks on television to a horrendous...
WWEPWMania

Vince McMahon and AJ Lee Trend On Social Media Following CM Punk’s AEW Debut

As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk made his AEW debut on the August 20th 2021 edition of AEW Rampage. Vince McMahon, former WWE star AJ Lee, and several terms related to Punk including Professional Wrestling trended on Twitter following his debut. Here was the Twitter caption under Lee’s name…. Former...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Huge ‘Retirement’ News Leaks

Could Roman Reigns be leaving WWE? WWE SmackDown this week was a huge night for the company as it was the final edition of the show before WWE’s SummerSlam pay=per-view event. It was a jammed back show which saw WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion defeating Zelina Vega and Carmella in a handicap match and Seth Rollins getting doused in ‘blood’ on the way towards Rollins’ pay-per-view encounter with ‘The Rated R Superstar’ Edge. Roman Reigns’ expensive WWE contract recently leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar & AJ Lee Bombshell Revealed

The former WWE star AJ Lee has last made an appearance inside the squared circle for WWE back in 2015. She had announced retirement due to serious injuries. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mr. Money In The Bank, Big E said that he believes there’s definitely a place for Lee in WWE. He believes that if she returns, she could potentially work the Brock Lesnar schedule.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon ‘Terrified’ By Male WWE Star

Stephanie McMahon loves to remind the WWE universe about her friendly relationship[s] to some of the WWE’s most iconic and legendary names. Stephanie McMahon would be the first person to tell you growing up that she was very friendly, for example, to the late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. Stephanie McMahon was recently ‘humiliated’ by Vince backstage.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt New Name ‘Blocked’ By WWE?

The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. However, his booking since then has been panned by many fans. Particularly him losing to Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown last year. He would lose to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in a singles match after being betrayed by Alexa Bliss. He has not been seen on WWE television since then. Bray Wyatt could be losing The Fiend to a big name in WWE.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch Huge Las Vegas Rumor Leaks

Becky Lynch is still one of the most popular female WWE Superstars in recent memory. The Man’s meteoric rise to Superstardom back in 2018 is well documented. It propelled her career to the absolute top, which culminated in her winning both the RAW and Smackdown Women’s Championships at WrestleMania 35, defeating both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of the Show of Shows. She is also engaged to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins and the two welcomed their baby girl Roux in December of last year. Becky Lynch’s WWE SummerSlam return plans possibly leaked as well.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Lower Paycheck’ For Woodley Revealed

The YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer Jake Paul is set to face Tyron Woodley in his upcoming bout. Paul claimed that he turned down a higher purse for his fight with Woodley in order to let the fighters on his undercard could earn career-high pay-days. Jake Paul talks about Tyron Woodley bout. The YouTube...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Undertaker & A-List Actress Bombshell Leaks

Margot Robie told WWE in a new video that The Undertaker was her favorite wrestler growing up. “I watched WWE growing up. My favorites were The Undertaker, and John Cena by the way.”. Thrice in a lifetime? Could we potentially see The Rock Vs John Cena in what would be...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

AJ Lee Posts A Video Of Herself Watching CM Punk’s AEW Debut

Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee posted a video to her Instagram Stories last night, showing herself watching her husband, CM Punk, making his AEW debut. You can view the video at the link provided. It should also be noted that AJ Lee’s name was trending on Twitter last night during...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Gervonta Davis Sad Plane Crash Video Revealed

Boxer Gervonta Davis was involved in a minor plane crash today, and he documented it in a video below. While Luke Rockhold and Islam Makhachev compete in two different weight classes with Rockhold currently in the UFC’s Light Heavyweight division and Makhachev current in the company’s lightweight division – there is no doubt that the two are currently some of the UFC’s best. Luke Rockhold’s ‘drunken meltdown’ at bar was recently revealed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy