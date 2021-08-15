Cancel
Sheff Utd’s Max Lowe set for move to Swansea which clears the way for Neil Warnock’s Boro to seal Jake Bidwell transfer

﻿MAX LOWE could be sent to Swansea - clearing the way for Middlesbrough to land Jake Bidwell.

Sheffield United only signed Lowe, 24, a year ago but the left-back is out of Slavisa Jokanovic’s plans and can sign on loan for the Welsh club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bYCua_0bSJ3aOB00
Max Lowe (left) has featured only 11 times for Sheffield United Credit: Guardian News & Media / Free to use by all titles in perpetuity under NMC agreement

The deal has been delayed as the clubs played each other last night.

And Lowe is also due to become a dad.

Swans left-back Bidwell, 28, is fancied by Boro, who will have to pay around £2.5m.

The Welsh side are raising funds, with Matt Grimes and possibly Connor Roberts — who Brentford like — to go.

Meanwhile, Boro boss Neil Warnock is also hoping to land a new forward this week.

The 72-year-old revealed before yesterday’s 2-1 win over Bristol City that he was speaking to a foreign frontman.

BETTING SPECIAL - GET £60 IN FREE BETS FOR THE NEW PREMIER LEAGUE WITH WILLIAM HILL

And the mystery ace was keeping a close eye on Saturday’s action.

Warnock: “I got a text from the guy I spoke to abroad today saying, ‘Hello mister, hope you win and we get in the top three’.

“I text back saying, ‘I hope you’re still coming son!’ I’ve had no response yet.”

for the very latest rumours, gossip and done deals

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

