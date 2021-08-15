Cancel
Love Island's Faye screams 'I hate pasta' at Teddy as boys face cooking challenge

Viewers of Love Island may have been surprised at an outburst from Faye on the popular dating show, as she declared "I hate pasta" after the lads cooked up a romantic three course meal.

Faye has drawn attention over the series after a series of dramatic rows, and for her skill with witty put downs and come backs.

She once again pulled focus during the dinner challenge, where the boys cooked up a three course meal for their partners.

It started when Teddy received a text which read: “Boys. It’s time to cook up a storm as you serve up a couples dinner! #pastalavistababy #thecarb-dashians”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ByzJp_0bSJ2qEM00
Faye has already gotten into several scrapes in the villa ( Image: ITV)

Then, while the girls got glammed up for the evening, the lads began preparing a romantic three-course dinner.

Things got off to a wobbly start when Liam brought over his and Millie’s starter of asparagus.

When Millie coquettishly asked if asparagus is an aphrodisiac, Liam didn't appear to catch the flirting as he asked what an aphrodisiac is.

Meanwhile over at new arrival Priya and Brett’s table, talk turned to the awkward topic of previous relationships, leading to a confession from Brett.

When Priya asked brett if he had ever been in love, he said: “No. I’ve never said ‘I love you’ to anyone. Do you feel like there is something wrong with me now?”

Priya didn't seem impressed, jokingly responding: “Yes, I feel like you’re a bit of a robot!”

As the main course arrives Chloe didn't seem bothered by the prospect of having garlicky breath, saying to Toby: “I love garlic bread! Do you want to do some snogging after garlic bread?”

Toby seemed keen, joking: “I don’t mind!”

But meanwhile Faye was not impressed with the fare being presented to her, declaring rambunctiously: "I hate pasta!"

Teddy hopefully responded with: “What if I feed it to you?”

Faye courted controversy lately after she claimed that Teddy had only lasted "3 pumps, maybe 5" during a raunchy headboarding session the night before.

