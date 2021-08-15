Cancel
Premier League

Marina Granovskaia shows lessons have been learnt with clever Tammy Abraham transfer clause

By Callum Vurley
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 7 days ago
After agreeing to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a fee of £97.5m, Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia has seemingly learnt from the club's mistakes with one clever trick in Tammy Abraham's imminent exit.

The Blues are on the brink of selling Abraham to Italian giants Roma, where he will reunite with Jose Mourinho after they agreed a fee of £34m for the England international.

It comes after Thomas Tuchel made a striker a priority as he looks to someone more reliable in front of goal to score the many chances the Blues create.

Timo Werner has looked toothless in attack since his move last summer while Abraham was unfancied by the German coach.

Tammy Abraham looks set to join AS Roma ( Image: Getty Images)

The final straw for the Chelsea striker was the lack of minutes in both the FA Cup final and the Champions League final - two competitions that Abraham's goals got the club into.

Roma submitted a £34m fee which was accepted and, after waiting for a bid from Arsenal that never came, Abraham is understood to have agreed a five-year contract there.

He will reunite with Mourinho, who coached him during his second spell at Stamford Bridge but never played the forward.

But to make sure it was an even better deal for Chelsea, transfer chief Granovskaia insisted on a buyback clause.

As revealed by the Mirror, the clause states that the west London side can sign Abraham back for double the transfer fee they paid after a two-year grace period.

Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia has seemingly learnt from Chelsea's mistakes

That is smart business - especially considering the mistakes made in the past.

Some big-name footballers of today once had stints at Chelsea, namely Kevin de Bruyne and Mohamed Salah, who are the star men at Manchester City and Liverpool respectively.

If the Blues had included buyback clauses into their deals, they would be reaping the rewards right now and could have one of the most dangerous sides in Europe.

Mohamed Salah was let go by Chelsea when they could do with his goals now ( Image: DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Ultimately, Chelsea have had success without them - landing the Champions League last season was a remarkable milestone for Tuchel, who had been appointed just five months prior.

But with De Bruyne and Salah in that team, who knows how dominant they truly could have become.

Will Tammy Abraham be a success in Serie A? Comment below

There are some at Chelsea who clearly believe Abraham can reach that status as world-class forward - no one has scored more than him at Stamford Bridge over the past two seasons.

At AS Roma, he will be their star man who will lead the line week in week out whereas in west London, he could barely make the bench.

Only time will tell how good Abraham will be in Italy but no matter what, Chelsea have a trick up their sleeve that means they are always in the driving seat.

Do you want an exclusive pre-season preview of YOUR club - both in your inbox and through your letterbox? Head over here to find out more and secure your copy.

