Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marco Island, FL

Driver dies after Marco Island rollover crash

By Sarah Glenn
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZcKU_0bSJ1jP800

MARCO ISLAND, Fla.– A driver died following a crash on County Road 953 early on Sunday morning.

The car was going east near West Elkcam Circle when the driver swerved into the grass. The vehicle flipped, ejecting the driver.

The driver was transported to Physicians Regional Hospital before they later passed away.

No further information was immediately available at this time. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest information once it is released.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Marco Island, FL
Accidents
Marco Island, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Marco Island, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Firefight involving Western forces at Kabul airport, Afghan guard killed

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A firefight erupted at Kabul airport on Monday when Afghan guards exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen and one guard was killed during the clash, which involved U.S. and German soldiers, Germany's military said. Thousands of Afghans and foreigners have been thronging the airport for days,...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson 'responding positively' to COVID treatment

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his wife are "responding positively" to treatments after catching COVID-19, their son said in a statement on Sunday. Physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago are carefully monitoring Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, because of their ages, a day after the two were hospitalised, their son Jonathan said in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group founded by his father. [ read more.

Comments / 3

Community Policy