Driver dies after Marco Island rollover crash

MARCO ISLAND, Fla.– A driver died following a crash on County Road 953 early on Sunday morning.

The car was going east near West Elkcam Circle when the driver swerved into the grass. The vehicle flipped, ejecting the driver.

The driver was transported to Physicians Regional Hospital before they later passed away.

No further information was immediately available at this time. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest information once it is released.