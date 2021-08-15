Cancel
'I'll love you forever': Paris Fury shares heartwarming video of newborn daughter Athena asleep as she remains in intensive care

By Niomi Harris For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Paris Fury has shared a heart-warming video of her newborn daughter Athena asleep in her cot as she remains in intensive care at Alder Hey Children's hospital, Liverpool.

The mum-of-six, 31, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet clip of her little one, who looked adorable wrapped up in a pal pink jumper.

Panning the camera over to the hospital cot, little Athena looked peaceful and had two toys accompany her in her cot, while a pink dummy was placed nearby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjpOg_0bSJ1Ild00
That's my girl: Paris Fury has shared a heart-warming video of her newborn daughter Athena asleep in her cot as she remains in intensive care at Alder Hey Children's hospital, Liverpool

Captioning her video, Paris, who looked radiant in a blue vest top, penned a quote from popular children's book Love You Forever by Robert Munsch, which read: 'I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always.

'As long as I’m living, my baby you’ll be.'

The post garnered several messages from her followers who sent their well wishes to her bundle of joy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=313BPp_0bSJ1Ild00
Peaceful: The mum-of-six, 31, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet clip of her little one, who looked adorable wrapped up in a pal pink jumper
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lV4tH_0bSJ1Ild00
Doting: Captioning her video, Paris, who looked radiant in a blue vest top, penned a quote from popular children's book Love You Forever by Robert Munsch, which read: 'I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always'

It comes after Paris saw her five children for the first time in a week on Friday as they visited her in hospital while she looks after newborn daughter Athena who remains in intensive care.

She shared a sweet snap of her brood Venezuela, 10, Prince John James, eight, Prince Tyson II, four, Valencia, three, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, 16 months, with her mother who's been looking after them.

Alongside the picture, she wrote: 'Just seen my other five for the first time in a week. They are blessed with the best Granny in the world who has watched them all since I came into hospital. I love you mam.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zi9lL_0bSJ1Ild00
Family: It comes after Paris saw her five children for the first time in a week on Friday as they visited her in hospital while she looks after newborn daughter Athena who remains in intensive care

'I can't wait to be home with them all together soon please God.'

She also shared an update on her daughter's progress, telling followers: 'She's doing really well and had a good 48hrs. Just getting there slowly', as she cuddled her little one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9d1l_0bSJ1Ild00
Baby: She also shared an update on her daughter's progress, telling followers: 'She's doing really well and had a good 48hrs. Just getting there slowly', as she cuddled her little one
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OJfoA_0bSJ1Ild00

She then showed fans a cute pink romper she had been sent for Athena with the words: 'Fighter just like my daddy' written on it.

It comes after earlier on Friday it was revealed that Athena was dead for three minutes before being resuscitated by 'miracle workers' at Liverpool children's hospital.

The newborn is currently in intensive care, and while the baby is said to be 'stable', Tyson's father John revealed that things had been touch and go earlier tin the week.

'It's been a bit of a white knuckle ride, we've had a lot to deal with,' John told BT Sport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qn7Te_0bSJ1Ild00
Shocking: It comes after earlier on Friday it was revealed that Athena was dead for three minutes before being resuscitated by 'miracle workers' at Liverpool children's hospital

'But we've come out on the other side due to professionalism of Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool, they're the best children's hospital in the country if not the world.

'They've been really magnificent, they've really saved her life because she was dead for three minutes and they brought her back, it's onwards and upwards from today.'

Earlier that day, Tyson shared an update on his newborn daughter Athena's condition, saying she has had a 'stable day' without using a breathing ventilator.

The boxer, 33, took to Instagram on Thursday to say that she was 'doing well' but is still in intensive care 'for now'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvokl_0bSJ1Ild00
Devoted parents: The boxer, 33, took to Instagram on Thursday to say that Athena was 'doing well' but is still in intensive care 'for now' (pictured together in May)

Alongside a picture of her in hospital he wrote: 'Update for everyone. Baby Athena is doing well & has had a stable day off ventilator, thanks to everyone for the prayers, still in ICU for now.

'Thanks to all the DRs & nurses. God bless you all.'

Meanwhile, Tyson later shared a snap of his sweet birthday card 'signed' by his newborn daughter as he marked his 33rd birthday.

The special card featured tiny footprints belonging to his baby in pink and yellow, alongside the heartwarming message which read: 'To daddy, happy birthday, I love you with all my heart Athena xxx.'

Beside on set of footprints were the words: 'Athena four days old.'

The couple revealed that Athena was born on Sunday and taken straight to the ICU afterwards but didn't give any further details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i0C6e_0bSJ1Ild00
Condition: In February Paris revealed that her daughter was due sometime in August, but stated that she was likely to go into labour early due to an undisclosed medical condition

In February Paris revealed she was due sometime in August, but stated that she was likely to go into labour early due to an undisclosed medical condition.

Speaking on Loose Women after announcing her pregnancy, she said: 'I usually have a condition that makes the babies come a bit earlier so it will probably be the beginning of August, which is better for me, the last few weeks are terrible!'

Tyson recently revealed newborn daughter was back in intensive care just hours after she came off the ventilator following her first ICU admission.

The boxer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a snap of his baby girl where he announced the news.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DCvfV_0bSJ1Ild00
Poor baby: Tyson recently revealed newborn daughter was back in intensive care just hours after she came off the ventilator following her first ICU admission
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01wtaT_0bSJ1Ild00
Sad: The following morning, Paris shared a short video of her little girl, where she revealed that she has a 'big day today'

Alongside the photo of a sleeping Athena in which she's hooked up to various wires, the father-of-six, penned: 'Baby Athena is back on icu, please keep her in your prayers'

The following morning, Paris shared a short video of her little girl, where she revealed that she has a 'big day today'.

The sweet clip saw little Athena lying in her cot with what appears to be a breathing aid attached while her mother films her.

Captioning her video, Paris penned: 'My beautiful baby girl this morning. More awake now and sucking her dummy.'

She added: 'She has a big day today, please God it goes well', alluding to a possible medical procedure for the tot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mA044_0bSJ1Ild00
Little one:  Paris previously shared the first snap of their baby daughter on Monday following the tot's first admission to intensive care which saw have a ventilator to help with her breathing

Paris previously shared the first snap of their baby daughter on Monday following the tot's first admission to intensive care which saw have a ventilator to help with her breathing.

Athena was born on August 8th, with Tyson revealing she was in intensive care as he announced the birth.

He said: 'Please can everyone pray for my baby girl who was born this morning. Athena Fury born 8/8/21.'

The birth of their baby girl comes after Paris endured a lengthy two-day labour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39IdZx_0bSJ1Ild00
Congratulations: Athena was born on August 8th, with Tyson revealing she was in intensive care as he announced the birth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gddoU_0bSJ1Ild00
Lengthy labour: The arrival of their baby girl comes after Paris endured a lengthy two-day labour

