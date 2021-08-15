Cancel
Tottenham 1-0 Man City LIVE RESULT: Son fires in brilliant winner as Spurs fans chant ‘are you watching Harry Kane?’

By Sam Dymond
 7 days ago
TOTTENHAM have beaten Man City despite without needing wantaway striker Harry Kane.

Son Heung-min stepped up in the England captain and City target's place to fire a brilliant strike into the bottom corner.

£100m England star Jack Grealish started for City and showed patches of quality without creating a crucial breakthrough.

That's all from us at the end of an exhilarating opening weekend to this new Premier League season.

The fans are back and there are new faces to enjoy, but some things remain the same: Son-Heung Min scores against Manchester City as Tottenham beat the champions at home.

Son's heroics momentarily took the attention away from Harry Kane's non-appearance, yet it appears apparent that Spurs and City will continue today's battle off the pitch until the end of August.

Whatever happens, whatever the headlines, we'll have all the news for you as it happens. You won't miss a kick.

NUNO'S REACTION

A delighted Nuno Espirito Santo has expressed his pride at the performance from his new team this afternoon, noting how they reacted from Manchester City's early dominance to cause the champions real problems.

The hard work of the boys would make any manager proud. We were lucky [early on] because they had clear chances, but the boys held on. After the first 15 minutes, we controlled better, we adjusted better and we started creating our chances.

