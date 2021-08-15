Ben, Again: A Bonus Season with Ben Stille
This story originally appeared in the Hail Varsity 2021 Nebraska Football Yearbook. Never miss a Yearbook, or any issue of the magazine, with a subscription to Hail Varsity. Ben Stille crossed his arms in front of his chest. He wasn’t in practice gear for Nebraska’s fifth practice of spring football, instead wearing a grey sweatshirt cut off at the shoulders with a black long sleeve shirt underneath. He stood facing sophomore defensive lineman Casey Rogers, offering input on a previous practice drill. He spoke passionately, leaning forward as he made his points.hailvarsity.com
