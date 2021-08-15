Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City: No Kane, no problem! Son Heung-min steps up in Spurs talisman's absence with second-half goal as Nuno Espirito Santo gets his reign off to the perfect start by beating Pep Guardiola's champions

Great for Tottenham, and maybe not so bad for Harry Kane, either.

Perhaps this was the performance that might persuade Daniel Levy £150million is more valuable to his club in their present economic state than one, admittedly fabulous, player.

Certainly it is the performance that should persuade Sheik Mansour to give Tottenham what they want for their greatest asset while there is still time.

Manchester City cannot get away with another year minus a world-class goalscorer, surely. It worked for them last season because Liverpool were holed below the waterline defensively, because Chelsea were in transition midway through the season, because Manchester United were inconsistent and because City’s midfield is quite exceptional.

But can they do it again? This suggests not. Tottenham are organised, hard-working and disciplined under new coach Nuno Espirito Santo and that was enough. They deserved this win for the way they stuck at it after an opening spell that suggested City might sweep them aside.

That they didn’t was due, in the main, to not having a player that decides the tightest matches. They had 18 unsuccessful shots at goal and in the 70th minute, Riyad Mahrez set up a chance that would have been the stuff of dreams for Kane, or Romelu Lukaku, or Edinson Cavani, or any one of three for Liverpool. Ferran Torres missed it.

By contrast, given half a sniff of the target 55 minutes in, Son Heung-min scored. It would be ridiculous to suggest Spurs would not miss Kane, but they do possess other forwards of great quality. Son was complemented by Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn here, and it worked.

The trio combined for the goal, even if Moura’s only contribution was the flick out of defence that started a breathtaking counter-attack. Bergwijn sped the length of the field and found Son on the right. He cut inside Nathan Ake, dragged out of position with Benjamin Mendy absent, and with the goal in sight shot across Ruben Dias and Ederson.

Had Bergwijn not wasted a one-on-one opportunity after a ball from Moura deflected into his path on 60 minutes, it could have been all over. Pep Guardiola has never lost to the same team four times on the spin away from home, but there’s a first time for everything.

Tottenham clearly have a jinx on him but this win was not about fate. Nuno may be more roundhead than cavalier, but given the disappointment of last season, the locals will not mind some old-fashioned diligence and organisation. It is not as if a team with Tottenham’s talent is ever going to be dour.

Familiar strengths remain, not least those counter-attacks, from back to front at warp speed. Tottenham were as fast as they have ever been, but fitter, too. They worked hard without the ball and, once in front, always looked capable of holding on. They were not Spursy in the least.

By the end, the mood was jubilant. ‘Are you watching Harry Kane?’ sang the home crowd — he was, and from inside the stadium apparently — before changing the words to the song they created especially for the striker.

‘Japhet Tanganga, he’s one of our own,’ they exclaimed, and what a game the young man had, up against a movable feast of attacking midfielders, including this country’s most expensive player, Jack Grealish.

It wouldn’t be right to say he snuffed them all out because it is next to impossible to do that, but he did a quite outstanding job on Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Mahrez, and was arguably man of the match.

And, yes, he’s one of their own. One of England’s, too. Carry on like this and he could be a full international by the end of the season. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was excellent for Tottenham, too.

Make no mistake, this was a big shock for City, their manager, and the league. This is the Premier League’s 30th campaign, yet only the third time the reigning champions have lost on day one. In addition to this, we need to rewind to 2008 to find the last time City lost their first game, or Guardiola lost his. Numancia beat Barcelona that season, Aston Villa did for Manchester City — and while Tottenham have pretensions to be among the members of the elite, this was still a shock. Tottenham have a new manager — far from first choice — finished seventh last season and were without their best player.

Credit them, then, with getting into the game when for the first 15 minutes it didn’t appear they knew it was permissible to emerge from their own half. Manchester City dominated to a worrying extent and had three good scoring chances within six minutes with Tottenham at full stretch trying to repel them.

Grealish, the biggest signing of the English summer, actually started — a rarity for new arrivals these days — and he was immediately into the action, speeding past Oliver Skipp who resorted to clipping his heels outside the box. Ilkay Gundogan, a huge danger last season, also started where he left off, curling a free-kick which clipped the top of Tottenham’s wall and deflected over.

The corner cleared, it was recycled swiftly and Mendy crossed for Fernandinho, who headed just wide with Hugo Lloris floundering in Tottenham’s goal. Only two minutes later, Mahrez had a shot blocked by Eric Dier, the ball falling to Joao Cancelo, who steered his effort narrowly wide.

Tottenham were in trouble, but City without a striker are still City without a vital cutting edge and, gradually, their failure to take advantage of so much possession allowed the home side to enter the game.

It took a while but Tottenham gained a foothold through corners and free-kicks, Ederson missing a dead ball completely after 24 minutes, giving Moura a sight at goal from the right. His shot was blocked on the line by Gundogan.

It was a fine counter-attacking performance from Tottenham, although while Son likes to play in a central role, he is no replacement for Kane when holding up the ball and it meant Tottenham, like City, lacked that focal point at times.

Son did provide their best chance of the first half, mind, after 40 minutes when Moura hared upfield and slipped him the ball, his shot deflecting narrowly wide off Cancelo.

At the end, Son enjoyed a personal lap of honour. Slowly walking to all sides of the ground, saluting the fans. Brentford did the same after beating Arsenal on Friday. It’s a marathon, not a sprint, of course, but having played to empty houses for so long, the sentimentality is understandable.

Whether Kane will ever experience this stadium rising as one in his honour again remains to be seen. But if they don’t appreciate his worth in Abu Dhabi now, they never will.

