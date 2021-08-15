Letter: Fazio would fight more property taxes

In the important Aug. 17 special election, we have a chance to elect Ryan Fazio to replace state Sen. Alex Kasser who resigned abruptly in June. Ryan will vote to prevent Hartford from levying an additional property tax on Greenwich residents. In contrast to his opponent, he will resist Hartford’s move to set aside the longstanding zoning rules which Greenwich residents have developed in a cooperative manner, and which have worked quite successfully. Ryan is a long-time resident of Greenwich and a graduate of Greenwich Public Schools. Our strong financial position and low taxes here in Greenwich are the result of years of careful budgeting and innovative management.