Antifa thugs clashed with anti-mask protesters outside Los Angeles City Hall on Saturday afternoon resulting in multiple injuries. "Breaking: Brutal right-wing vs antifa brawl breaks out at anti-mask protest in Los Angeles," journalist Andy Ngo tweeted Saturday along with a video from videographer Sean Carmitchel who was at the scene. "One of the antifa who charges in to fight gets pummeled to the ground. A woman trying to help him gets hit on the head. The antifa end up retreating."