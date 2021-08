The Cadott football team’s first season in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference could be classified as a success. The Hornets were 2-4 in league play in 2020 but were competitive throughout the season with just one of the four losses decided by more than eight points. Cadott’s second go around this fall will have the Hornets leaning on its veteran skill players to lead the way as a younger team in the trenches gets up to speed with the varsity game.