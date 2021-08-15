Black holes could give away their size by their 'messy eating'
Astronomers think they have a new way to calculate the size of supermassive black holes: by studying the feeding patterns of these invisible giants. Scientists have long noticed flickering patterns in the brightness of accretion disks, the fat ring of matter pulled in by a black hole's gravity. But researchers weren't sure what caused the flickering. Now, by studying dozens of known supermassive black holes, a team of astrophysicists has determined that the flickering of an accretion disk relates to the mass of the black hole swathed inside it — and the scientists believe that the same technique also applies to much, much smaller objects as well.www.livescience.com
