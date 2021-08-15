Georgia county considers limiting number of dollar stores

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Officials in one Georgia county are considering placing a limit on dollar stores that are rapidly multiplying in the area.

Some Dougherty County commissioners pushed back during a recent meeting when presented with a zoning request to approve a Dollar General store at an intersection where there’s already a Family Dollar store across the street, WALB-TV reported.

“I just think there’s one on every corner,” said Commissioner Anthony Jones, who suggested a moratorium on such discount retailers.

Jones said he’s concerned those stores are taking up space that could go to higher quality stores such as supermarkets that sell fresh food. He and Commissioner Russell Gray both said they also worry that dollar stores have a business model that preys on poor neighborhoods.

Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said there are valid concerns about dollar stores, but questioned whether higher-end retailers would take their place.

“It’s not like there is a Whole Foods Market or a Publix Market that’s moving into those neighborhoods,” Cohilas said.

Jones said commissioners plan to look at moratoriums on dollar stores imposed by other communities as they seek options to consider.