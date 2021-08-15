Weston Estate Share New Single “Outside”

Sometimes truly great things come from and be discovered through friendships, and even greater things can stem from one single moment that can change the trajectory of people’s lives. Both are true for North Carolinian quintet Weston Estate – Srikar Nanduri, Manas Panchavati, Tanmay Joshi, Abhi Manhass and Marco Luka – who have known each other since they were 14. A freestyle that came as a result of them enjoying a Playstation game has – since they officially formed the band in 2017 – gone on to see them rack up more than 24 million streams of their songs and sign a major label record deal with Arista Records/Sony Music Entertainment.