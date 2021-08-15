Cancel
Adam Kinzinger, Liz Cheney Bash 'Unmitigated Disaster' in Afghanistan as U.S. Hurries Exit

By Fatma Khaled
"The Trump/Biden calamity unfolding in Afghanistan began with the Trump administration negotiating with terrorists," Cheney said Saturday.

U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Nikki Haley faults Biden for "embarrassing failure" in Afghanistan

Washington — Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley blamed President Biden for the chaos in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover of the country, calling it an "embarrassing failure" of the U.S. government. "They surrendered Bagram Air Force Base, which was a major NATO hub. They surrendered $85...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Bush press secretary: Biden ‘all around clueless’ on Afghanistan

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer blasted President Biden’s Friday press conference on the debacle in Afghanistan, saying the president has put Americans "just one stray bullet away from a bloodbath in Kabul." "I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a politician, particularly at a perilous moment like this,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
K2 Radio

Liz Cheney: Biden Handed Terrorists An Entire Country

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney appeared on NBC's 'Meet the Press' on Sunday to discuss fallout from President Biden's decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. The move has been criticized by many in the Republican party. Senator Barrasso stated that 'Biden is showing the world his incompetence and ineptness," in an interview with Fox News. Now, Cheney is saying something similar, stating that Biden's decision put the power back in the hands of the Taliban, which undercuts everything the US Military has been trying to achieve throughout the past 20 years.

